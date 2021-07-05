Explorers' offense provides the fireworks in Fourth of July win over Kane County

In the second inning, the X’s offense finally showed up, as Tolbert drew a bases loaded walk to push across a run, and first baseman Jose Sermo cleared the bases with a bases-loaded triple. At the end of the frame, the Explorers held a 5-0 lead.

But that cushion was short lived, as Sioux City starter Joe Riley gave up five hits and four runs in the top of the third. In the bottom half of the inning, the X’s added two more runs to go up 7-4, but Kane County tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth, two of them on a home run by third baseman Gavin LaValley.

Later in the inning, designated Hitter Nick Zamarelli drove in left fielder Mark Karaviotis with a single to knot the game at 7-7.

In their half of the fifth, the X’s yet again came through at the plate. Left fielder Sebastian Zawada led off the inning with a solo home run. The next batter, center fielder Chase Harris, drew a walk and later scored from third on a wild pitch from Kane County reliever Andy McGuire.

Two more crossed the plate in the inning for Sioux City on a error from LaValley. Sermo hit a line drive at LaValley, who dropped the ball and then airmailed the throw to first, which scored Tolbert and Chris Clare. By the end of the inning, four runs had scored and Sioux City held a 10-7 advantage.