SIOUX CITY -- Playoff tickets are now on sale for the Sioux City Explorers.
The Explorers are the 2018 American Association South Division Champions after their 14-5 win over the Kansas City T-Bones Monday.
The 2018 South Division Championship marks three division titles for the Explorers during the Steve Montgomery era and it is the third in the last four years. In addition to winning this year in the South Division, they won the Central Division in 2015 and 2016.
The X's will begin the South Division semifinal round next Tuesday and Wednesday on the road against either Wichita or Kansas City. The final three games of the series will be play in Sioux City from Sept. 7-9, the final two games if necessary.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.xsbaseball.com or by calling 277-9467.