Explorers pull off stunner with five run ninth

SIOUX CITY – Trailing 9-5 and down to their final out, the Sioux City rallied for five runs on Sunday to beat Cleburne 10-9, and take the rubber game of the weekend series.

The ninth inning comeback wasn’t the only deficit Sioux City had to rally from, as Cleburne posted their own two out rally in the third. A Chase Simpson base hit gave Cleburne an early 1-0 lead. John Nester then hit the Railroaders first grand slam of the season to make it 5-0 and Tyler Ryan crushed a two run homer to put Cleburne up 7-0.

Sioux City immediately cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third when Lane Milligan hit a two run shot, his tenth homer of the season, to make it 7-2.

The X’s added another run in the fourth with a bases loaded walk from Jose Sermo, to make it 7-3.

Cleburne added a pair in the sixth on Ramon Hernandez and DJ Peterson base hits pushing their advantage to 9-3.

The X’s once again were able to immediately answer in the bottom half of the inning with George Callil scoring on a Sermo sacrifice fly to right field.

Seamus Curran opened up the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to make it a 9-5 game.