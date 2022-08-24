Explorers release Sebastian Zawada, as he starts new real estate career in Arizona

SIOUX CITY — Players at the independent professional baseball level have jobs in the offseason.

Explorers outfielder Sebastian Zawada is no different. On Tuesday, he had to report to a new job earlier than anticipated.

Zawada works in real estate, and a couple of weeks ago, he was offered a position to work with a firm in Tucson, Ariz.

He has to report to said job by Thursday.

The Explorers granted Zawada his release on Tuesday night while the X’s beat Sioux Falls 6-1. That win allowed them to stay ahead of Lincoln in the wild card race.

It was an opportunity he couldn’t refuse, according to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery.

“He had to take it, and we told him to take the job,” said Montgomery after Tuesday’s win. “Obviously, he’s played for us for a couple years and you never want to see a player go out like that, but you also understand sometimes the player has to start a real life. A player can’t make a living in this league.”

Zawada played three years with the Explorers each of the last three seasons.

His journey with the Explorers started in 2019. He played in 77 games and hit .263 that year. Zawada knocked in 48 runs and homered 11 times in the regular season.

One of Montgomery’s favorite Zawada moments came in the 2019 playoffs when he hit a clutch three-run homer in the series against Kansas City. That was one of two playoff homers Zawada hit that year.

He didn’t play the 2020 season because COVID-19 knocked the Explorers out of commission, but he returned in 2021 to have a more productive season.

The Arizona State alum hit .259 in 90 games in 2021, and he drove in 62 RBIs. He had 33 extra-base hits, including 16 homers.

Zawada was on the roster when the X’s made the playoffs last summer. There, he was 3-for-11 in four games.

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers celebrate Steve Montgomery's franchise record 427 wins “I’m a pretty emotional guy and there have been a lot of people here over the years who I have seen in the stands almost every night,” Montgomery said.

Zawada hit the go-ahead homer earlier this season in Lincoln that helped Montgomery become the all-time winningest manager in franchise history.

“We’re proud of our time together, and he was a good, key piece,” Montgomery said. “He’s leaving on great terms. We wish him nothing but the best.”

In terms of Tuesday's win, the Explorers jumped out for three runs in the second and three more in the third.

During the second inning, Blake Tiberi had a bases-clearing double. Ademar Rifaela, Gabe Snyder and Miguel Sierra, the newest Explorer, scored on the play.

In the third, Danry Vasquez led off the inning with a solo homer. Then,a few batters later, Rifaela hit a two-run homer.

Kevin McCanna earned the win. He allowed one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight men.