SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that their schedule for the 2019 season has been finalized and will feature all 11 league opponents coming to Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park, which will mark the teams 27th season.
The Explorers will begin their quest to defend their 2018 South Division Championship on Thursday, May 16th at home against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
The American Association will once again operate with a total of 12 teams and will remain in a two-division format. The Wichita Wingnuts franchise will not play in the 2019 season and will be replaced by the Milwaukee Milkmen, who will join the league’s North Division.
Sioux Falls will move into the South Division, renewing the I-29 rivalry, with the Explorers and Canaries set to face off 14 times in the 2019 season. Along with Sioux City and Sioux Falls, the Cleburne Railroaders, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, and the Texas Airhogs will compete in the South.
The North Division will be comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, St. Paul Saints, Winnipeg Goldeyes, and the league’s newest member, the Milwaukee Milkmen.
The two-division format once again will provide the opportunity for a more balanced schedule with Explorers having two series at home and two series on the road against South Division teams, while playing teams from the opposite North Division in a series once at home and once on the road.
The Explorers will face South Division opponents 63 times while facing North Division teams a total of 37 times.
There will be 50 home games played at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park with an equal number of games to be played on the road. Four teams will qualify for the playoffs (2 from the South Division, 2 from the North Division) with the top two teams from each division playing in the best-of-5 semifinals, with the winners of that playing in the best-of-5 championship series.
The American Association All-Star game will once again return in 2019 with the St. Paul Saints hosting the festivities at CHS Field on July 22 and 23. The Sioux City Explorers will release their 2019 game times and promotions schedule in the future.