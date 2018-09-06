SIOUX CITY --Jose Sermo joined some pretty exclusive Sioux City Explorer company on Thursday.
The Sioux City Explorers announced that Sermo was named the 2018 American Association Player of the Year. It is the second time that a Sioux City Explorer has been tabbed the league’s player of the year as Nate Samson earned the award in 2016.
In 2018, Jose Sermo hit .310 while crushing 22 home runs, driving in 81 runs, scoring 76 runs and swiping 24 bases, while putting together an OPS of 1.050. Sermo finished the season as the league leader in RBIs. Sermo was also named to his first American Association Post Season All Star team and was also named the American Association’s player of the week for the final week of the regular season.
The 22 home runs were the second most in the American Association this season trailing only Tony Thomas of Wichita who had 23. He also became just the third Sioux City Explorer in franchise history to hit 20 or more home runs in a single season. It is the second most home runs in a season in X’s franchise history behind only Kevin Garner’s 27 in 1997. It is also the most home runs that a player has hit in five seasons that Steve Montgomery has managed the team.
Sermo became the first Sioux City Explorer in franchise history to put together a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season. He is the third player in league history to put together such a season as Reggie Abercrombie did it twice in 2010 and 2016 and Denis Phipps also accomplished it in 2016. However, Sermo also smacked 23 doubles to become the first player in league history to put together a season of at least 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and 20 doubles.
The 27-year-old is a native of Bayamont, Puerto Rico. He played his college baseball at Bethany College and Valley Community College. He was then drafted in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He would spend three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers making it as high as AA.
After being released by the Brewers at the end of the 2014 season, Sermo wound up playing in the Frontier League with the Frontier Grey’s to begin the 2015 season before ending up with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He would finish off the 2015 season with Gary and began the 2016 season with them and played with the RailCats for the first month of the 2016 season before having his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox. He would spend the rest of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season with the Red Sox High A affiliate.
Sermo then signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes before the 2018 season, but only played four games for the Fish before being released and scooped up by the Explorers.