SIOUX CITY -- Nate Samson won’t have to apologize to anyone for breaking the Sioux City Explorers’ single-season record for hits.
The mark Samson eclipsed Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park belonged to him already.
Continuing a torrid seven-game spree in which he’s gone 19 of 36, Samson hiked his season hit total to 138 as the Explorers prevailed 4-0 to make it back-to-back shutouts over the struggling Texas AirHogs.
James Dykstra pitched seven shutout innings before Ryan Horstman and Ryan Flores finished up for American Association baseball’s runaway win leaders, now 69-27.
That record has Sioux City up 8.5 games over second-place Kansas City in a South Division race that features the 12-team league’s three winningest clubs.
Kansas City, 60-35 and battling third-place Wichita (59-37) for the South’s second playoff berth, blanked the Wingnuts 6-0 Thursday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark, the victorious T-Bones home field.
The 31-year-old Samson, who is making a serious late-season run at the league battling title, stroked three singles and drew a walk in his first four plate appearances, following up on his first five-hit night of the season in a 14-0 blowout on Wednesday. His batting average climbed to .345, enabling him to overtake Kansas City’s Todd Cunningham (.344) for the league lead.
Samson’s previous club record of 137 hits, eight better than anyone else in the 26-year history of the franchise, was set in 2016, when he became Sioux City’s first player of the year in either the Association or the old Northern League.
“Just a testament to what’s he’s done over the course of his whole career here in Sioux City,’’ said Manager Steve Montgomery, who has the X’s in the playoffs for the third time in four years. “The utmost professional. Hardly ever gives away an at-bat. Just a big reason why over the course of the five years I’ve been here we’ve had success.’’
On many other nights, though, this would have been a frustrating performance for a team that leads the league in both hitting and pitching. The X’s had a whopping 19 baserunners and only four of them crossed the plate as they stranded 12 and had two others erased on double plays.
“We didn’t hit with runners in scoring position like we normally do,’’ said Montgomery, whose team came into the game batting a lofty .341 with runners in scoring position and .393 with the bases loaded.
Fortunately, Dykstra kept the league’s tail-end team off the scoreboard in a tune-up to start Game 1 in the playoffs. That will be Tuesday night in either Kansas City or Wichita with the division runners-up hosting the first two games in the league’s two best-of-five semifinal series.
St. Paul and Gary have clinched the two North Division playoff berths, but St. Paul has only a one-game edge over Gary in the division title race with four games left on the schedule.
“They’ve already told me I’ll pitch Game 1 in the playoffs,’’ said Dykstra, now 9-4 with a 3.49 earned run average. “I’m really excited. Unfortunately it’s on the road, not at home, but I’m hoping I can just do my job and get the win so we can come back at home and win it here.’’
Jose Sermo, the league’s new RBI leader as of Wednesday night, drove home the game’s first run with a first-inning sacrifice fly after Michael Lang singled and Samson followed with a double.
The X’s then had three innings in a row when they loaded the bases with less than two outs and wound up scoring only three more times while stranding eight baserunners.
Dexture McCall and Luis Durango had RBI singles in the second inning and then McCall singled home the fourth and final run of the contest in the third frame.
Dykstra not only picked up the win, he also got his first professional base hit with a seventh-inning single. It was actually the second at-bat of the game for the pitcher, pressed into service after Blake Schmit had to leave the game in the third inning.
Schmit, who has batted .381 in 29 games since being acquired from Sioux Falls, was hit in the shin by a second-inning pitch. He came back in the next inning and rapped a single, but he exited after reaching second base. And, with a minor injury holding back Daniel Jackson, the only other active position player on the roster, Dykstra took Schmit’s spot in the batting order.