SIOUX CITY | Monday, the Sioux City Explorers announced that infielder Dean Green has been re-signed to a 2019 American Association contract.
Green will mark his ninth season in professional baseball. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound slugger and native of Tulsa, Okla., signed with the Explorers late last season on Aug. 16 and then inserted into the middle of the Explorers’ lineup, batting .303 in 20 games with three home runs, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 16 runs scored and a .385 on-base percentage.
Prior to joining the Explorers, Green began the 2018 season playing in the Can-Am League for the New Jersey Jackals, where his .355 batting average was tops in the league. There, he also hit 13 home runs and drove in 43 runs in 55 games.
Green was picked up by the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League (AAA) where he was released after just three games and then joined the Explorers for their playoff push. He spent the 2017 season playing in Japan’s Central League after the Detroit Tigers sold his contract to the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.
Green was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft from Barry University. He spent six seasons (2011-2016) in the Tigers’ organization, splitting his last two seasons between their Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He held a career .306 batting average while clubbing 76 home runs in 594 games, winning All-Star honors in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
Green was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State and transferred to Barry for his senior year, where he hit .400 with 19 home runs, 22 doubles and 77 RBIs. Also posting a .528 on-base percentage, Green was named the 2011 Sunshine State Conference player of the year and also received all-conference, all-region, ABCA All-American and Division II All-America honors.
With the signing of Green, the Explorers now have 16 players (9 pitchers, 7 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.