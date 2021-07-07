Explorers split doubleheader with Lincoln

Sioux City added another three runs in the seventh on a Sebastian Zawada sacrifice fly and a Joseph Monge two out, two run single to push the lead to 7-3.

The insurance runs ended up being vital as Lincoln was able to score a pair of runs in the seventh, and got the tying run into scoring position against Matt Pobereyko. But Pobereyko earned his league leading thirteenth save of the season by collecting the final four outs of the game and struck out the final two batters he faced to finish the win.

Game Two

Kyle Kinman tossed the first complete game shutout of his career as he dominated the X’s allowing just a single hit over his seven innings.

Kinman (4-1) needed just 86 pitches to navigate his seven innings of work. He allowed only one walk while also hitting two batters, giving up only four baserunners total. The Explorers lone hit of the night came in the fifth inning on a Chase Harris single to left. He stole second and was the only Sioux City Explorer to reach scoring position against the Lincoln lefty.

Lincoln scored all four of their runs in the first inning. A Josh Altmann single scored the game's first run. Two wild pitches scored another two for Lincoln and then a sacrifice fly from Yanio Perez to give the Saltdogs a 4-0 lead.