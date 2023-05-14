The Sioux City Explorers wanted to flip the script after narrowly missing the playoffs last season, and so far in 2023, they've done just that.

Sioux City ended the 2022 campaign on a three-game losing skid and missed the playoffs by one game.

After a homestand to start the new campaign, the Explorers head into Monday's day off on a three-game win streak, all against the Kansas City Monarchs over the weekend at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park in American Association of Professional Baseball league play.

Sioux City took two over Kansas City on Saturday after weather postponed Friday's scheduled season opener. The Explorers won Game 1 10-1 and were victorious in Game 2 by a 7-0 final.

On Sunday, Sioux City got a walk-off sacrifice fly by Wilfredo Gimenez to score Matt Lloyd to score a 2-1 victory.

"This is what we expected when we put this team together," said Explorers center fielder Chase Harris after the Saturday twin bill. "We want to go out and put up a bunch of runs and have our pitching shut the other team down.

"That's exactly how these first two games went. There's always a little nerves that come with opening day and stuff. But for the most part, we've all been playing the game for a long time and know how to handle those nerves."

Kansas City scored in the top of the first on Sunday when Johneshwy Fargas scored from third and Jacob Robson reached first on a called third strike that wasn't corralled by Explorers' catcher Wilfredo Gimenez.

In Game 2 versus the Monarchs on Saturday, Mitchell Verburg went five frames and only allowed one hit. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander struck out nine before turning it over to Kent Hasler and Brandon Brosher, a duo that threw the final two innings and didn't allow a hit.

Solomon Bates and Verburg would get credited with wins, while Kansas City's Jeff Singer and Jalen Miller took the losses.

Bates, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty, was effective early in Game 1 Saturday as Kansas City went scoreless through the first five innings of play, and Kansas City didn't have a hit until the sixth, when Bates gave way to reliever Francys Peguero, who surrendered the Monarchs' lone run on a wild pitch.

Sioux City's Vince Fernandez wound up driving in five runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored in the season opener and added a two-run home run to start the season with seven RBIs through two games.

Fernandez score the X's first run on Sunday after reaching on a hit by pitch and scoring on a Kansas City error on a fielder's choice when the Monarchs tried turning a double play.

Harris hit a three-run home run in Saturday's nightcap, a game in which Jack Kelly also added a Game 2 RBI from the No. 9 spot in the order. The Sioux City designated hitter tripled in Jake Ortega.

On Sunday, Austin Drury started for Sioux City (3-0) and pitched into the fourth, but the win was awarded to reliever Sean Rackoski.

Those two combined with Heitor Tokar and Nate Gercken to allow one earned run that went against Drury, but only allowed Kansas City (0-3) four hits while the quartet struck out four.

The Monarchs' Carlos Sanabria took the loss in the finale of the three-game series.

Sioux City went 49-51 last season, but all signs are positive in 2023 with the sweep of the Monarchs, who finished atop the West division last summer and finished 16 games ahead of the Explorers. Starting on Tuesday, the Explorers are home for a three-game series against Lake County.

"Kansas City always has a good lineup, so to get our starters to go five strong of no-run ball, everyone did their job tonight," Harris said.