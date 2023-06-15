The Sioux City Explorers showed fight and grit at home on Wednesday night, but ultimately couldn't close the gap on the lead built by the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Sioux City ultimately fell victim to a 9-6 final in favor of Gary in American Association of Professional Baseball play at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City.

The loss drops the Explorers' record to 13-17 while the SouthShore RailCats improved to 14-17 with the win.

The loss has the X’s on a five-game losing skid, the longest of the season. Gary moved to half a game back of Kane County in the East Division.

The league-leader in strikeouts, Sioux City's Solomon Bates (3-3) started out hot and carried a perfect game into the fourth inning.

The Explorers offense got an early lead behind two runs in the first.

Jake Ortega was hit by pitch to reach with two outs, Tyler Rando singled and Daniel Perez hit an RBI single off Gary starter Julio Vivas (3-2) to make it 1-0 Sioux City. Wilfredo Gimenez scored a run for the Explorers with a single to score Rando.

Jesus Marriaga helped the RailCats scratch back to tie the game in the fourth with a two-RBI double.

The Cats grabbed the lead with an RBI single by L.G. Castillo before Will Decker added a sac fly that scored Castillo to extend the RailCats lead to 4-2 in the fourth.

Sioux City’s Jack Kelly smacked a solo shot to make it 4-3, but the Cats answered in the top of the fifth as Daniel Lingua hit his own solo home run to put Gary back up by two at 5-3 before the X's added one in the bottom of fifth when Gimenez drew a bases loaded walk.

The RailCats made it a 7-4 game in the sixth when a sacrifice from Gio Diaz off Carlos Diaz and an RBI single from Marriaga scored Daniel Lingua.

The X’s threatened that inning, but failed to score as Gary reliever Aaron Phillips locked down the X’s.

The RailCats scored twice in the top of the ninth when Francisco Del Valle and Castillo both added RBIs off of Sean Rackoski to score Lingua and Diaz.

The Cats' Jesus Rosario allowed Sioux City to load the bases in the ninth, but Gary brought in closer D.J. Wilkinson, who walked Kelly and Chase Harris to bring in two runs and make it a 9-6 game. However, Wilkinson struck out Delvin Zinn to end the game and earned his fourth save.

Explorers sign INF Nogowski

Sioux City signed infielder John Nogowski on Thursday prior to their series finale against Gary.

Nogowski returns to Sioux City after spending part of 2017 season with the X’s, where he hit for a .402 average with a 1.089 OPS and four home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals received the transfer of his contract after he torched the Association in 34 games with the Explorers.

Nogowski joins the Explorers after spending the first part of the 2023 season in the Atlantic League with the High Point Rockers.

The 30-year-old had spent parts of two seasons in the MLB between the Cardinals and Pirates. He debuted in 2020 with the Cardinals and was traded to the Pirates in July of 2021 where he made more appearances.

He was drafted in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics after playing three seasons at Florida State University.

This season, Nogowski maintained a .297 batting average with a 1.044 OPS over 37 games for the Rockers with 40 RBIs and 11 home runs before being released on June 9.