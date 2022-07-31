Explorers survive scare, complete sweep of first place Chicago

SIOUX CITY – According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the biggest play of the season to this point happened Sunday evening in Sioux City’s 8-7 win over Chicago.

With one out in an 8-6 game in the top of the ninth inning, a line drive by Grant Kay landed for a base hit and K.C. Hobson was headed home for the Chicago Dogs.

UPDATED: Sioux City Explorers inch past Chicago Dogs in the final inning “They’re just not giving up, and they just believe in one another,” said Montgomery, who won his 431st career game. “If you ever sit in the dugout and just listen, they’re picking up one another.”

A defensive substitution put Sebastian Zawada in left field for the X’s, and his throw from left field on the play couldn’t have been better.

The throw hit catcher Jack Kelly’s glove and Kelly applied the tag for out number two, and ultimately saved Sioux City the game and the sweep of Chicago.

“How big of a throw was that from Zawada, a defensive replacement,” Montgomery said. “That goes to show you right there how this team is together because he doesn't get an at-bat today but probably makes one of the most important throws of the of the season and tags a guy or we'd be an extra innings.”

The win also completed a sweep of a three-game home stand against the Dogs. The Explorers have won five of their last six games against two of the top three teams.

“(The sweep) was really important because of the schedule we're in the middle of right now,” Montgomery said. “You have Fargo, Chicago, Fargo, Chicago, Kansas City, you have the three best records in the league for 15 straight games. We found a way to take series in Fargo, you win the series, you just get into bonus territory today and we take care of business. So yeah, it's big and we got to continue that momentum.”

The Explorers scored six runs in the third inning in the win Sunday.

Nate Samson tallied a two-run double and Danny Amaral tallied an RBI-double in the inning. Blake Tiberi, Gabe Snyder and Ademar Rifaela drove in runs as well. The X’s led 6-0 after three innings.

“It was good to knock the starter out early. You knew that they, with 13 pitchers on the roster, eight in the bullpen, that they weren't going to give us too many looks at guys,” Montgomery said. “So we knew at that point it was going to be very difficult to score runs because we weren't going to get extended looks at people and you have to credit their bullpen. Their bullpen did a great job of keeping the game in check and giving their offense a chance to score.”

Tiberi added a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 7-0 lead. The Dogs scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings and added two more in the seventh inning. Explorers starter Kevin McCanna went six innings, striking out four batters and allowing two runs.

“He kept the ball down, had his changeup working early in the game and really didn't show his breaking ball the second time around and the lineup,” Montgomery said. “He kept them off balance and stayed off the big part of the plate.”

Amaral added a run in the bottom of the sixth off a fielder’s choice play off the bat of Tiberi. After a clean eighth inning, Thomas McIlraith came in for the Explorers and gave up two runs on singles by Michael Crouse and Stevie Wilkerson.

Kay’s single resulted in the throw out by Zawada and Anfernee Grier added an RBI-single before McIlraith struck out Connor Kopach, giving the Explorers the win.

After playing 11 straight games on the road, where Sioux City won six of those games, its three-game home stand has placed the Explorers one game behind Lincoln for a playoff spot.

“We're only trying to take it one game at a time,” Montgomery said. “We're not trying to look ahead to series and stuff. Tuesday night in Fargo, North Dakota will be the most important game of the year. We’ve dug ourselves a hole. We're trying to dig ourselves out of that hole and you know if we can just find a way to keep playing good baseball, boy, that last four games against Lincoln there at the end of the year should be some real good baseball.”

Sioux City is back on the road, headed to Fargo-Moorhead and Chicago before returning home to face Kansas City.