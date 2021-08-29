Explorers sweep Sioux Falls in crucial double-header, Sermo sets single-season homer record

“It was nice,” X’s manager Steve Montgomery said. “I knew that he was one swing away and I was just hoping that ball was going to leave the yard so he could do it in front of the home fans. He’s a guy that has put Sioux City ahead of other places, and he’s a guy that enjoys his time here. He likes to have fun, and he’s one of the crowd favorites.”

“To be able to do it in front of the home fans was pretty special, not only for me, but I’m sure for him as well.”

The pair of wins pulled the X’s to within a half game of Lincoln in the American Association South Division Wild Cards standings, after the Saltdogs took down the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday, 8-2.

This season in the American Association, the second and third place teams in each division will play in a wild-card play-in game, with the winner advancing to the Division Championship Series.

Kansas City has already clinched the division, but Cleburne, Lincoln, and Sioux City are all fighting for those two wild card spots. Cleburne is currently in second place at 12.5 back of the Monarchs, while Lincoln is 14 back, with Sioux City close behind at 14.5.

Sioux Falls struck first on offense in Game One on Sunday, as the Canaries scored two runs in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flies.