Explorers sweep Sioux Falls in crucial double-header, Sermo sets single-season homer record

SIOUX CITY — Jose Sermo had one last gift for the Sioux City fans.
On Sunday afternoon, the Explorers gave their fans a show in the final two home games of the regular season, as the Explorers earned a crucial double-header sweep of Sioux Falls, giving a boost to the team’s postseason chances.
There were plenty of fireworks for fans to watch in the two-game tilt, as the doubleheader saw several ejections, a pair of solid pitching performances from the Explorers starters, and a record-setting home run from Sermo.
The X’s scored a 4-3 Game One victory over the Canaries on a Mitch Ghelfi walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and won Game Two, 3-0, thanks to a pair of homers, one a solo shot from left fielder Sebastian Zawada, and the other a two-run bomb from Sermo.
Sermo’s home run was his 28th of the season, which broke the X’s single-season home run record, previously set by Kevin Garner in 1997.
The crowd cheered loudly for Sermo after he crossed the plate, and he tipped his cap to the fans in appreciation
It was the second time this season that Sermo has made history in front of the home crowd. Back on July 27, Sermo hit his franchise record 58th home run as an Explorer, breaking Nolan Lang’s previous team best mark of 57.
“It was nice,” X’s manager Steve Montgomery said. “I knew that he was one swing away and I was just hoping that ball was going to leave the yard so he could do it in front of the home fans. He’s a guy that has put Sioux City ahead of other places, and he’s a guy that enjoys his time here. He likes to have fun, and he’s one of the crowd favorites.”
“To be able to do it in front of the home fans was pretty special, not only for me, but I’m sure for him as well.”
The pair of wins pulled the X’s to within a half game of Lincoln in the American Association South Division Wild Cards standings, after the Saltdogs took down the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday, 8-2.
This season in the American Association, the second and third place teams in each division will play in a wild-card play-in game, with the winner advancing to the Division Championship Series.
Kansas City has already clinched the division, but Cleburne, Lincoln, and Sioux City are all fighting for those two wild card spots. Cleburne is currently in second place at 12.5 back of the Monarchs, while Lincoln is 14 back, with Sioux City close behind at 14.5.
Sioux Falls struck first on offense in Game One on Sunday, as the Canaries scored two runs in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flies.
Canaries’ catcher Shamoy Christopher led off the inning with an infield single. The next batter, Angelo Altavilla, reached first on a chop-single that X’s catcher Mitch Ghelfi threw into foul territory in right field, to put runners at second and third.
After the play, X’s manager Steve Montgomery argued with home plate umpire Ian Whigham, pleading for an interference call at first. Montgomery was ejected, and left his jersey and hat at home plate as he left the field.
On the next play, Christopher scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to left field from right field Wyatt Ulrich. Altavilla advanced to third base on a single from Cade Gotta, and then scored on a sac fly from second baseman Mitch Glasser, to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.
Another round of ejections happened in the bottom of the fourth. Sermo was called out on strikes in his second at-bat, and reacted by snapping the bat over his leg.
X’s player Nate Samson, who is currently with the team while rehabbing an injury, was ejected after questioning the strikeout call, prompting howls of protest from the stands on Bark in the Park day at Lewis and Clark.
The X’s finally broke through in the fifth, as Errol Robinson led off the inning with a single, and scored from first on an RBI double by catcher Mitch Ghelfi.
Ghelfi then scored from second to tie the game on a double off the left field wall by the recently- acquired Nick Franklin, which was just inches from becoming a home run.
Sioux City took the lead one batter later, when Franklin scored from second on an RBI single by Sermo. Sermo was thrown out at second trying to advance on the throw, but the X’s took the 3-2 lead, nonetheless.
The Canaries tied it up at 3-3 in the seventh, when Mike Hart reached base on a one-out walk against Sioux City closer Brandon Brosher, and was replaced at first by pinch runner Nick Gotta.
Brosher then struck out Christopher for the second out, before allowing an RBI double to Altavilla that tied the score at 3-3.
But the X’s ended it in the bottom of the seventh when Tiberi reached base on a one-out error, stole second, and then scored on Ghelfi’s walk-off single.
X’s starter Zach Hedges got a no-decision after pitching 5 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball, while giving up just one earned run. Brosher got the win to improve to 4-2 on the season, while Canaries’ pitcher Colby Wyatt was tagged with the loss to fall to 1-5.
In the second game, Zawada and Sermo’s homers proved to be all the team needed, as the X’s pulled closer to Lincoln with a 3-0 win.
Patrick Ledet got the win for the X’s with five innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters. With a scoreless ninth, Brosher secured his fourth save of the season. Brosher did allow a pair of runners to reach base, but got Canaries' designated hitter Jabari Henry to fly out to center field for the final out.
Sioux Falls starter Ty Culbreth got the loss to fall to 7-8 on the season.
After clubbing his record setting homer in what might have been his final home game as a Sioux City Explorer, Sermo was thankful.
Having grown into a fan favorite over his three seasons with the club, Sermo’s newest accomplishment was just one more memorable moment in an illustrious career at Lewis and Clark Park.
If this was his last time in front of the home fans, it was one heck of a way to go out.
“No better way to leave like that than getting the franchise record in home runs, and the single season record. There is no better way to walk out,” Sermo said. “Maybe next year, I’m in the minor leagues or Mexico. But if nothing happens, either or, or overseas, I’m right back in here.”
Sioux City will play a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead, starting on Tuesday.