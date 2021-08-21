Explorers take game one over Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas – Sioux City held a potent Cleburne Railroaders line up to just two runs on Friday at the Depot, and rode a trio of home runs to a 4-2 series opening victory.

The X’s used a pair of early homers to build a 2-0 lead. Blake Tiberi hit his third home run in a week with a no-doubter over the right field wall, and Michael Lang hit his first of the 2021 season with a line drive to left.

The game stayed at 2-0 until the sixth inning, thanks to Sioux City starter Brett Adcock. He spun 5 1/3 innings of two run ball, allowing just four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Cleburne tied the game in the sixth with a two out, two run double from Chase Simpson. Cleburne had eight hits in the ballgame, three of them from Simpson.

The game did not stay tied for long, as DJ Poteet led off the top of the seventh with a solo homer, giving the lead right back to the Explorers 3-2.

Max Kuhns (8-1) took the victory in relief, as he tossed two shutout innings allowing four hits, and striking out four.

Jheyson Manzueta (6-4) took the loss for Cleburne after throwing 125 pitches over eight innings while allowing three runs on seven hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.