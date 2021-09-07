Explorers' Tyler Koch named Pitcher of the Week, Sermo named to All-Star team

SIOUX CITY-- Apparently all it takes to win the American Association Pitcher of the Week Award is to make a bit of league history.

On Tuesday, the American Association announced that rookie Sioux City pitcher Tyler Koch had been named as the AA Pitcher of the Week, a few days after Koch threw the X's first no-hitter in franchise history.

Koch allowed no hits over seven innings, with six walks and eight strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Sioux Falls this past Saturday.

Koch has a 2.94 ERA this season with 21 appearances and 36 2/3 innings pitched. He signed with the X's earlier this season after finishing up his senior year at Georgia State, and is the second X's pitcher this season to win the award, after Patrick Ledet won the honors in mid-June.

Koch's no-hitter was only the 10th no-hitter in the history of the American Association.

Jose Sermo named to American Association All-Star team

X's third baseman Jose Sermo was named to the American Association All-Star team on Tuesday, following a season where he finished tied for second in the league with 29 home runs, and finished fourth overall with 86 RBI.

Back in late July, Sermo hit the 58th home run of his X's career, which put him at first in team history. Late last month, Serno also set the team's single season home run record, when his 28th homer of the season passed the team's previous record of 27, set by Kevin Garner back in 1997.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0