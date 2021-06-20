Explorers walk it off to sweep Saltdogs

The Explorers weren’t allowed to coast as Lincoln clawed their way back into the game starting with a two run third inning. Edgar Corcino hit a two-run shot to get Lincoln back into it.

After a quiet fourth, the Saltdogs tied it up in the top of the fifth. It started with a single and a walk that led to a pitching change. Rookie Luke Jaksich was relieved in his first professional appearance by Danny Hrbek after going two and a third. A flurry of singles and walks and a big RBI double off the bat of Corcino left the game even in the top half of the inning. The fifth inning came to a close tied at 8-8.

Edgar Corcino finished the day for Lincoln with three hits, all for extra bases and six total RBI.

After the dust settled and the bats calmed down, the X’s and Saltdogs were in a stalemate locked at 8 from the sixth inning through the ninth. Both sides relied on their pen down the stretch and it wasn’t until the top of the tenth inning when the tie was broken by a Byrd single that scored Patrick Adams giving Lincoln a 9-8 lead in extra innings.