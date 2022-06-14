Explorers win first game of series against Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — John Anthon's journey has taken him to Sioux City and on Tuesday night, the Sioux City Explorers catcher hit his first home run.

Anthon hit a three-run home run during the second inning that helped the Explorers get a 6-4 win over Kansas City at Lewis and Clark Park.

Anthon hit his homer to deep centerfield and over the fence, and at first, X's manager Steve Montgomery didn't think it went over.

Once it went over, Montgomery clapped his hands and was reaffirmed the power that the catcher from Oklahoma City University had.

"I knew he hit it good, but when the centerfielder had given up on the play, I was like, 'Holy Moly,'" Montgomery said. "Not many balls leave that part of the park."

That was Anthon's only hit of the night. His homer scored Blake Tiberi and Ademar Rifaela. Rifaela led off the inning with a single, then Tiberi added a single to right field.

The Explorers struck the scoreboard first in their first inning. Chase Harris led off the first inning with a walk, and he later scored on Trey Martin's sacrifice fly.

Nate Samson scored in the third inning on Rifaela's double play.

Sioux City's final run scored in the fifth inning. Snyder hit a double and that scored Martin. Martin forced a full count to reach base and singled with one out.

Explorers ace Kevin McCanna matched his win total from 2017 on Tuesday night at five. McCanna went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits.

McCanna struck out seven hitters to get to 5-1 on the season. McCanna threw 91 pitches and 63 of those were strikes.

Max Kuhns, Tyler Koch and Brandon Brosher pitched the seventh and eighth innings.

Sioux City closer Thomas McIlrath earned his eighth save. He threw a perfect ninth inning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.