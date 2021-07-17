Explorers win first game of series with Cleburne

CLEBURNE, TEXAS – The Sioux City Explorers got a complete team effort in their 7-5 win over the Cleburne Railroaders. The win gave the X's sole possession of second place in the American Association South Division.
Sioux City raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings as Chase Harris doubled to lead off the game, and scored on a Jose Sermo ground out.
In the second, Sebastian Zawada and Lane Milligan hit the first two pitches of the inning for back to back home runs.
Cleburne battled back in the bottom of the frame as Hunter Clanin hit an RBI double. Clanin then stole third and scored on a throwing error to cut the X’s lead down to 3-2.
In the fourth, after back to back one out walks, it was rookie DJ Poteet who delivered an RBI single. Chase Harris followed with a sacrifice fly out to center field to put Sioux City on top, 5-2.
Cleburne responded immediately to the X’s rally in the top half of the inning. The Railroaders loaded the bases with two outs, and scored when Noah Vaughan drew a bases-loaded walk.
The walk knocked X’s starter Jonah Smith out of the game as he went three and two-thirds innings allowing three runs, on three hits, with four walks, and two strikeouts.
Max Kuhns relieved Smith and struck out Osvaldo Martinez looking to end the threat.
Kuhns (4-1) ended up picking up the win in relief as he went 2 1/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits, with four strikeouts and zero walks.
Cleburne made it a one run game again in the fifth inning when Zach Nehrir scored on a two out double by Chase Simpson to make it 5-4.
This time, it was the Explorers turn to answer a Cleburne rally. Sioux City plated two in the sixth to rebuild a three run lead. A pair of two out singles from Chris Clare and LT Tolbert pushed the X’s advantage to 7-4.
Taking the loss for Cleburne was Garrett Alexander (6-5), who went five and two-thirds innings allowing seven runs, all earned on six hits with six walks and six strikeouts.
Martinez scored in the seventh for Cleburne on a wild pitch and a throwing error to trim Sioux City’s lead to 7-5.
Matt Quintana earned the first save of his professional career, as he was able to get out of the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, and picked up all three outs by strikeout.
