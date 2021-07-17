Explorers win first game of series with Cleburne

Explorers first baseman Jose Sermo hits an RBI single on July 4 against Kane County.

CLEBURNE, TEXAS – The Sioux City Explorers got a complete team effort in their 7-5 win over the Cleburne Railroaders. The win gave the X's sole possession of second place in the American Association South Division.

Sioux City raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings as Chase Harris doubled to lead off the game, and scored on a Jose Sermo ground out.

In the second, Sebastian Zawada and Lane Milligan hit the first two pitches of the inning for back to back home runs.

Cleburne battled back in the bottom of the frame as Hunter Clanin hit an RBI double. Clanin then stole third and scored on a throwing error to cut the X’s lead down to 3-2.

In the fourth, after back to back one out walks, it was rookie DJ Poteet who delivered an RBI single. Chase Harris followed with a sacrifice fly out to center field to put Sioux City on top, 5-2.

Cleburne responded immediately to the X’s rally in the top half of the inning. The Railroaders loaded the bases with two outs, and scored when Noah Vaughan drew a bases-loaded walk.

The walk knocked X’s starter Jonah Smith out of the game as he went three and two-thirds innings allowing three runs, on three hits, with four walks, and two strikeouts.