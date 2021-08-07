Fargo-Moorhead spoils Sioux City's return home from Canada

SIOUX CITY — A pair of late home runs beat the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night as a Dylan Kelly homer in the ninth, coupled with a Leobaldo Pina homer in the tenth ended up being the difference in the 5-3 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Fargo got out of the gates quickly in the top of the first as Correlle Prime took the second pitch of the game and smacked it off the right field fence for a triple. He scored on a Pina sacrifice fly to center to give the RedHawks a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Kelly doubled to left center with two outs to drive Kevin Krause home from first doubling the RedHawks lead to 2-0.

Sioux City responded offensively, collecting their first hit and first run of the contest on Seamus Curran’s first home run with the team to cut the deficit in half 2-1.

With two outs in the sixth, Sioux City made some two-out magic. After a single and a walk it was once again Curran delivering with an RBI single to left bringing home Michael Lang and tying the game at two. Sebastian Zawada followed with a RBI single to give Sioux City a 3-2 lead.

The score remained that way until the ninth inning, when with one out in the inning, Kelly tormented his former club of three seasons with an opposite field home run over the left field wall to tie it at 3-3.