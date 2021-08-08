Fargo-Moorhead sweeps Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers are ready to begin a new week. This past one was a bit of a struggle.
After losing three games to Winnipeg during the week with an emergency roster, Fargo-Moorhead came in to beat the Explorers 6-2 on Sunday. That completed a three-game sweep, and the X's have dropped all six games they played this week.
The RedHawks' key inning came during the fifth. Fargo-Moorhead scored five times, putting the game out of reach for the hometown X's.
Jordan George hit a three-run home run off Jose Velez that put the RedHawks up 5-1 at the time.
The home run scored Manuel Boscan and Leobaldo Pina. Boscan reached base on an RBI single that scored Nick Novak.
Pina, meanwhile, got on base on a single to center field.
Seven pitches after George hit his long ball over the Lewis and Clark Park wall, Kevin Krause sent a ball over the wall.
That put the RedHawks up 6-1.
Velez took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on four hits over an inning of work. Velez needed 35 pitches to get through the eighth.
The Explorers picked up a run back in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Seamus Curran scored on a fielder's choice off the bat off Blake Tiberi. In that inning, the X's collected three hits to scrape together the run.
Sioux City, however, broke the ice in the second inning.
George Callil hit an RBI double with two outs in the inning. He drove in Tiberi. Tiberi walked on five pitches in the at-bat previous to Callil's.
Fargo-Moorhead responded quickly in the third inning, as Pina recorded an RBI double. Novak scored on the play.
Zach Hedges started the game for Sioux City. His no-decision outing lasted seven innings. He allowed one run on four hits. Hedges struck out one and walked two hitters.
The X's had nine hits, with Curran and Lane Milligan each hitting two.
Saturday: RedHawks 7, X's 3
Ryan Flores has some familiarity with Lewis and Clark Park. He spent three seasons under manager Steve Montgomery, and Flores pitched 117 games for Sioux City.
On Saturday, Flores earned the win against his former team.
Flores went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts and one walk.
The Explorers got on the board during the sixth inning, as Tiberi hit a two-run home run to deep center field off Flores.
They added a third run in the seventh. L.T. Tolbert tripled with one out in the inning, then Jose Sermo nearly homered, but it ended up as a sacrifice fly to give the game its final score 7-3.