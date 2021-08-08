Fargo-Moorhead sweeps Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers are ready to begin a new week. This past one was a bit of a struggle.

After losing three games to Winnipeg during the week with an emergency roster, Fargo-Moorhead came in to beat the Explorers 6-2 on Sunday. That completed a three-game sweep, and the X's have dropped all six games they played this week.

The RedHawks' key inning came during the fifth. Fargo-Moorhead scored five times, putting the game out of reach for the hometown X's.

Jordan George hit a three-run home run off Jose Velez that put the RedHawks up 5-1 at the time.

The home run scored Manuel Boscan and Leobaldo Pina. Boscan reached base on an RBI single that scored Nick Novak.

Pina, meanwhile, got on base on a single to center field.

Seven pitches after George hit his long ball over the Lewis and Clark Park wall, Kevin Krause sent a ball over the wall.

That put the RedHawks up 6-1.

Velez took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on four hits over an inning of work. Velez needed 35 pitches to get through the eighth.