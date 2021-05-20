First inning homers power X's to win

Sioux City, IA – After an afternoon of wet weather The Explorers did not let a thirty-minute delay to the start of the game get to them as three first inning home runs paced them to a 7-2 victory over the Houston Apollos on Wednesday night.

Nate Samson and Jared Walker began the night with a pair of two-run home runs. And in his first at bat with the team, Lane Milligan wrapped one around the left field foul pole for a solo shot to make it 5-0 Sioux City at the end of an inning of play.

The Explorers offense continued their strong play as they extended their lead in the third. Milligan hit a two out triple followed by a walk from Chase Harris who used his speed to reach second.

Mitch Ghelfi then delivered a stand-up double that sent home the two runners, Milligan and Harris, making the score 7-0 chasing the Apollos starter Ridge Ackerman (0-1) who was saddled with the loss. Ackerman labored through 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs all earned on five hits.

Tyler Beardsley (1-0) earned the win in his X’s debut as he pitched 5.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits, with four strikeouts.