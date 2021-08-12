Former Explorers pitcher Connor Overton called up by Blue Jays

University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson talks about the team's defense during media day held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Another former Sioux City Explorer is headed to The Show.

On Thursday, Connor Overton finally got his long-awaited callup, as the Toronto Blue Jays recalled the 28-year old former X’s pitcher from Triple A Buffalo to replace pitcher Patrick Murphy, whom the Blue Jays designated for assignment.

Overton was an American Association All-Star in 2016, appearing in 30 games for the Explorers, with 11 saves, a 1.96 ERA, and a 5-1 record, before before he was signed in midseason by the San Francisco Giants organization.

After three seasons in the team's minor league system, the Giants released Overton in 2019. He then played for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

After not pitching at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Overton inked a deal with the Blue Jays this season, and put up a 5-1 record, a 2.03 ERA over 57 ⅔ innings, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 50 to 10, before being called up.

When he gets into his first game, Overton will finally make his long-awaited MLB debut.

“To see him fight through all that adversity and finally get a chance to call himself a big leaguer, that is why we do this,” Montgomery said. “That is the most rewarding thing, is when guys get opportunities.”