Former Explorers pitcher Connor Overton called up by Blue Jays

Another former Sioux City Explorer is headed to The Show.
On Thursday, Connor Overton finally got his long-awaited callup, as the Toronto Blue Jays recalled the 28-year old former X’s pitcher from Triple A Buffalo to replace pitcher Patrick Murphy, whom the Blue Jays designated for assignment.
Overton was an American Association All-Star in 2016, appearing in 30 games for the Explorers, with 11 saves, a 1.96 ERA, and a 5-1 record, before before he was signed in midseason by the San Francisco Giants organization.
After three seasons in the team's minor league system, the Giants released Overton in 2019. He then played for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.
After not pitching at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Overton inked a deal with the Blue Jays this season, and put up a 5-1 record, a 2.03 ERA over 57 ⅔ innings, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 50 to 10, before being called up.
When he gets into his first game, Overton will finally make his long-awaited MLB debut.
“To see him fight through all that adversity and finally get a chance to call himself a big leaguer, that is why we do this,” Montgomery said. “That is the most rewarding thing, is when guys get opportunities.”
Overton is now the sixth Sioux City Explorer to get a big league callup since Montgomery took over as manager back in 2014, with the others being former Seattle Mariners Parker Markel, Ryan Court, and Tayler Scott, current Pittsburgh Pirate John Nogowski, and recent Miami Marlins call-up Anthony Bender.
Considering the team's small-market location within the American Association, Montgomery is proud of how many players have gotten the call in his seven years at the helm.
“It seems like every time somebody is getting called up, it is a Sioux City Explorer,” Montgomery said. “We’re the smallest-market team, but we’re doing big things inside of Major League Baseball.”