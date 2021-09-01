Former major leaguer Nick Franklin hopes to help boost X's playoff push

When he did play, Franklin hit well, putting up a .357 batting average in 16 plate appearances, with five hits and a pair of walks.

Once Franklin was healthy, Explorers manager Steve Montgomery reached out to the Monarchs, and ended up acquiring him for next to nothing.

Montgomery was thrilled to get a player with MLB experience, and is confident that Franklin’s knowledge and skills will be beneficial to the young X’s lineup.

“It’s important, just because of his routine and how he goes about his business,” Montgomery said. “We're young offensively, and hopefully they can pick up whatever it is. You see the approach. He’s not getting fooled much, and hopefully he can rub off on a couple of players.”

“It’s valuable because it's a guy with big-league experience, and these guys are all aspiring to get there, and he’s been there, done that. Hopefully he can help some of our younger hitters.”

In his last full season, in 2019, Franklin hit a combined .228 across three levels of minor league ball in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Angels systems, with 63 hits, six homers, and 36 RBI.