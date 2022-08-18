Former Sioux City Musketeers general manager, Andy Johnson, takes scouting job with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

SIOUX CITY — Andy Johnson watched his first National League Hockey game when he was four years old.

When he watched that game, the former Sioux City Musketeers general manager knew he wanted to work in the NHL.

On Wednesday, Johnson got that chance.

Johnson accepted a scouting role with the Los Angeles Kings, meaning he’ll leave the team that gave him the chance to be a front office member in hockey.

“For me, there’s a lot of emotions,” Johnson said. “I’m certainly excited for the opportunity and a new challenge, but I’m sad to leave a community with so many good friends. The support was something that was hard to leave behind. It’s hard to pass up an NHL job.

“Leaving with a championship makes it easier on the way out,” Johnson said. “This is a really special moment in my life.”

Johnson took full advantage of that chance that former GM and coach Luke Strand gave him.

The Musketeers won their first championship in 20 years this past season, and made multiple visits to the Clark Cup Playoffs under his direction.

“For me, the easy part, I could see his hunger and the passion for the game,” Strand said. “I thought he had grown, and that was the next step for his career. I wasn’t going to hire anyone there if he didn’t have a future next step. Going to the Kings is well-earned. He’s very well-prepared.”

Strand has known Johnson since he was that dream-filled kid.

Johnson worked with Strand with all player personnel decisions, and he scouted players he felt were talented enough to put on a Musketeers sweater.

Johnson wasn’t afraid to make the necessary trades in order to make the team better.

Take this year, for example.

Johnson pulled off trades to acquire Owen Fowler and Damien Carfagna within the league, and according to CEO Travis Morgan, the road to the Clark Cup would have been harder had it not been for those transactions.

“Those dudes were legit pieces to the puzzle that added an extra element to the team,” Morgan said. “There’s no question that Johnson is outstanding in what he did.”

Other significant players that Johnson reeled in during his general manager tenure included Akira Schmid, Ethan Edwards, Chase Bradley and Brian Carrabes.

“Andy bought the groceries, and Luke cooked the dinner,” Morgan said. “Johnson could spot a speck of dirt in a snowstorm. He sees things that most other people don’t see.”

The Kings clinched their first playoff berth last season for the first time since 2018, earning a record of 44-27-11.

Los Angeles finished third in the Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference. They lost in the first round in a seven-game series to Edmonton.

Adrian Kempe led the Kings with 35 goals.

“I know they have one goal in mind, and that’s to win the Stanley Cup,” Johnson said. “They haven’t had the success they’ve wanted over the last couple years. According to most people, the Kings have the No. 1 in the prospect pool in the NHL. They have a lot of young talent coming up through the ranks, and I can’t wait to help stockpile that.”