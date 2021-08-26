Houston bounces back to beat Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — The Houston Apollos twice came back from multiple run deficits and scored in the tenth on Wednesday to beat the Sioux City Explorers 9-7 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City scored in the first inning for a third consecutive game as Michael Lang scored on a Seamus Curran ground out. The lead extended to four in the second when Jose Sermo drove home a pair on a two out single.

The X’s went up 4-0 when Blake Tiberi scored from third on a double steal.

Houston came back to tie the game in the third after an error loaded the bases with two outs a walk and a bases clearing triple from William Salas knotted the game up at four.

The X’s responded however, retaking the lead on a Joseph Monge sacrifice fly, 5-4 in the bottom of the third and added another in the fourth on a single from Curran.

Lang on a wild play in the seventh set up the seventh and final run for the X’s as he reached third on a dropped third strike that was compounded with an error. He scored on a Tiberi ground out, giving Sioux City a 7-4 lead at the end of the sixth.