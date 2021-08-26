 Skip to main content
Houston bounces back to beat Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday
PRO BASEBALL

SIOUX CITY — The Houston Apollos twice came back from multiple run deficits and scored in the tenth on Wednesday to beat the Sioux City Explorers 9-7 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City scored in the first inning for a third consecutive game as Michael Lang scored on a Seamus Curran ground out. The lead extended to four in the second when Jose Sermo drove home a pair on a two out single.

The X’s went up 4-0 when Blake Tiberi scored from third on a double steal.

Houston came back to tie the game in the third after an error loaded the bases with two outs a walk and a bases clearing triple from William Salas knotted the game up at four.

The X’s responded however, retaking the lead on a Joseph Monge sacrifice fly, 5-4 in the bottom of the third and added another in the fourth on a single from Curran.

Lang on a wild play in the seventh set up the seventh and final run for the X’s as he reached third on a dropped third strike that was compounded with an error. He scored on a Tiberi ground out, giving Sioux City a 7-4 lead at the end of the sixth.

However the Apollos once again fought back as they loaded the bases with two outs. Once again it was a bases loaded walk to score a run and Yeiler Peguero tied it with a double down the right field line and tied the game at seven.

The game remained that way until the tenth when Houston put runners at second and third with no one out and Gabe Wurtz singled to left scoring a pair to give the Apollos their first lead of the night.

Tyler Koch took the loss for the X’s.

