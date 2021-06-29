'I just love playing here:' X's closer Matt Pobereyko is dominating the competition

Pobereyko put up a 4.33 ERA across three levels of minor league ball for the Diamondbacks, and was released after the 2016 season.

Pobereyko then hooked on with the New York Mets organization, where he made it as high as Triple-A Las Vegas before being released in March of 2019.

After being let go by the Mets, Pobereyko signed with the Explorers, where he quickly became a fan favorite. In 47 appearances in 2019, he put up a 3.18 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 14 walks. Pobereyko also tied a Sioux City record with 24 saves, and was named an American Association All-Star.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, Pobereyko played for the St. Paul Saints and Estellas de Oriente in the Dominican Republic. After a season away, he is glad to be back in an Explorers uniform.

“This is where I’ve had the most fun playing,” Pobereyko said. “Obviously, with the coaching staff and everything, this was a no-doubter for me to come back. I tried Mexico for a little bit, it wasn’t for me. Just the guys here, the guys in the clubhouse, and the guys in the manager's office, I just love playing here.”

Montgomery describes his closer as a jokester, someone who is always game to pull pranks on his teammates and isn’t afraid to speak his mind in the clubhouse.