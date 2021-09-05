'It's unbelievable:' Tyler Koch's no-hitter tops memorable weekend for Explorers

Koch walked two more batters, but struck out Canaries’ third baseman Mike Hart for the first out, and then retired Shamoy Christopher on an impressive backhanded play from X’s third baseman Jose Sermo.

Sermo's gem was one of several sparkling defensive plays from the X's defenders, as right fielder Michael Lang also kept the no-no alive with a pair of sliding catches in the outfield.

The final out of the game came on a flyball to center field from Canaries’ batter Wyatt Ulrich. Once the ball landed in Chase Harris’ glove, the X’s ran out of the dugout and swarmed Koch in celebration.

“You saw the dugout almost sitting in the same seats from the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. No one would move, and no one was talking to him," Montgomery said. "Just all of the superstitious things that go into it, and then it was mayhem. I think the guys beat the catcher to the field, they were so excited for that kid."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Koch was not originally slated to make the start, and was only officially announced as the starter when the lineup cards were brought out before the game.