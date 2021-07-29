Jonah Smith, X's offense hook Goldeyes

Kee pitcher Dalton Dibert strikes out RSM's Carter Schorg to clinch a 5-3 win in the Class 1A state semifinals.

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Explorers got a fantastic seven innings out of Jonah Smith, and ten runs in a three inning span, to down the Winnipeg Goldeyes 11-1 on Wednesday night, evening up the three-games series.

Jonah Smith (1-2) earned his first professional victory by shutting down the powerful Goldeyes offense over seven frames, allowing only a single run in the sixth inning, he scattered nine hits, walking only a single batter and striking out five while tossing a career high 114 pitches.

Smith was buoyed by the Explorers offense who saw the first five men to the plate retired before a Lane Milligan double with two gone in the second was followed by a Sebastian Zawada two run home run to put Sioux City on top 2-0.

The X’s bats then exploded in the third plating six runs. It began with one out in the inning, and runners at first and second. An L.T. Tolbert base hit to right field pushed the X’s lead to 3-0 and the end of the play resulted in runners at second and third.

Seamus Curran collected his first hit as an Explorer with a double down the left field line, scoring one. Lane Milligan made it 7-0 with a home run to center field. Immediately following Milligan was Zawada with his second home run of the night to cap the rally for the X’s at an 8-0 score.