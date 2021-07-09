Jose Sermo approaching Explorers' all-time home run record

But fate brought Sermo and Sioux City together in the end. After an injury left the Explorers with an open roster spot, Sermo was placed on waivers by the Goldeyes. Soon after, Sermo had a permanent place in the Sioux City lineup.

In addition to his 20-20-20 numbers that first season, Sermo had 81 RBI, while hitting .316 with a .423 on-base percentage, and a slugging mark of .627.

“I told him (in 2018), you’re going to play every day,” Montgomery said. “What that has meant is that you have been able to, in 2018, 2019, and 2021, pencil someone in the middle of that lineup, that you know is going to play hard. He’s going to give you everything he has got day in and day out, and he is a guy that I don’t have to worry about the work ethic.”

Over the past two-plus seasons, Sermo has been a consistent middle of the order threat for the X’s. With that power comes a fair amount of strikeouts, but according to Montgomery, that is all just part of the package that is Jose Sermo.