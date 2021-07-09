Jose Sermo approaching Explorers' all-time home run record

Jose Sermo is on the cusp of history.
This past Saturday, the Sioux City Explorers first baseman hit his 50th home run as a member of the franchise, in the team’s 7-4 loss to Kane County.
Since that day, he has clubbed two more, with his 51st home run coming on July 6 at Lincoln, and his 52nd a day later, which puts him third all-time in team history for longballs.
With six more home runs, Sermo will break former Explorer Nolan Lane's all-time franchise record of 57.
Through 44 games this season, Sermo has 17 home runs, which ranks second in the American Association.
For the X’s switch-hitting slugger, the chance to make history is a truly special feeling.
“One of the reasons we play hard and we play this game is to make a mark, and leave a mark when we’re done playing baseball,” Sermo said. “It’s pretty exciting and it's pretty emotional for me. Maybe I’ll never play in the big leagues, but it's something that I can be proud of in the long run.”
Sermo, now in his third season with Sioux City, has made himself into a fan favorite over the past several years thanks to his friendly personality and prodigious power. On Wednesday night against Lincoln, Sermo hit an opposite field home run that left Twitter users marveling at his ability to drive the ball the opposite way.
But Sermo can contribute more than just home runs. In his first season with the Explorers in 2018, Sermo hit 22 homers and 22 doubles, while stealing 24 bases, becoming the first player in league history to have a 20-20-20 season.
So far this year, he has 17 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and nine doubles on the season.
“He is the only guy to ever do that,” X’s manager Steve Montgomery said. “So, you know that the power is there to hit the 20 homers, you know if the power is there to hit 20 doubles, (and) you’re probably going to hit 20 homers. But what he brings is a unique skillset, (in) that he is looking to run.”
Sermo has always had power, but he hasn’t always been quite the multi-tool threat at the plate that he is now. After signing with the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2012, Sermo spent three seasons in the team’s minor league system, hitting a total of nine homers and 64 RBI.
From 2015-2017, Sermo spent time in the Boston Red Sox organization, and also played in Mexico, the Frontier League, and Gary in the American Association.
In 2018, Montgomery made his first effort to sign Sermo as a free agent, but the future X’s number three hitter decided to sign with Winnipeg instead.
“I’m devastated, like ‘gosh, I really wanted him,’ Montgomery said. “But you don’t win them all the time, the negotiations.”
But fate brought Sermo and Sioux City together in the end. After an injury left the Explorers with an open roster spot, Sermo was placed on waivers by the Goldeyes. Soon after, Sermo had a permanent place in the Sioux City lineup.
In addition to his 20-20-20 numbers that first season, Sermo had 81 RBI, while hitting .316 with a .423 on-base percentage, and a slugging mark of .627.
“I told him (in 2018), you’re going to play every day,” Montgomery said. “What that has meant is that you have been able to, in 2018, 2019, and 2021, pencil someone in the middle of that lineup, that you know is going to play hard. He’s going to give you everything he has got day in and day out, and he is a guy that I don’t have to worry about the work ethic.”
Over the past two-plus seasons, Sermo has been a consistent middle of the order threat for the X’s. With that power comes a fair amount of strikeouts, but according to Montgomery, that is all just part of the package that is Jose Sermo.
“(He is) a guy that you never know what you are going to get off his bat,” Montgomery said. “He could hit a single, he could hit a homer, he could take a walk, he might strike out, you just never know what you are going to get. He is a matchup problem, being a switch hitter with power from both sides. I just tell him to be himself. I don’t want to change him.”
That is the main message that Montgomery gave to Sermo when he finally acquired him three years ago. Don’t change. Don’t try to adjust your swing to hit more home runs.
Just be Jose Sermo.
“That is what (Montgomery) always tells me,” Sermo said, “If I’m struggling, that’s all he needs to tell me is ‘Be Jose Sermo.’ Don’t try to be Barry Bonds or try to be a superstar. Just be who you are, and you’ll be a superstar.”
The 30-year old Sermo hopes that his numbers eventually get the attention of an MLB team. He still wants one more chance at his big-league dreams. For now though, he is spending another summer with the Explorers, chasing a piece of Sioux City immortality.
“I think this is the best I’ve ever been,” Sermo said. “I’m just trying to keep helping the team win, and obviously for my own benefit and my stats. Hopefully one day I get picked up, and if not, I’ll stay here gladly and keep doing what I always do. Play hard all the time.”