Jose Sermo breaks Sioux City Explorers all-time home run record

In his first season with the Explorers, Sermo finished with 22 homers and 81 RBIs, and followed that up with 13 home runs and 77 RBI in 2019.

Tuesday’s big fly puts the switch-hitting Sermo at 23 so far on the season, with nine of them coming since June 3.

Eighteen of Sermo’s homers this year have come from the left side of the plate, and five from the right handed side.

“It’s pretty special, especially for a kid that has put in all the hard work that he has over the years here,” X’s manager Steve Montgomery said. “To see him do it is just pretty special.”

In the past, Montgomery has told his first baseman to not try to be a superstar, and instead, just 'Be Jose Sermo.' Through the first 58 games of the season, that seems like some pretty good advice.

Sermo's 23 home runs puts him second in the league behind Adam Brett Walker II of Milwaukee, who has 25, and Sermo's 59 RBI on the season ranks fifth in the American Association.

The history-making moment came in Sermo’s first at-bat of the game. After working the count to 3-1, Sermo hit a opposite field shot over the left field wall to break the mark.