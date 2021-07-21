Jose Sermo hits 55th home run with Sioux City Explorers in 7-5 loss

SIOUX FALLS — A five-run first inning was enough for the Sioux Falls Canaries to beat the Sioux City Explorers 7-5 on Tuesday night.

The Explorers used an opener in the game, as they turned to Danny Hrbek to start things off.

A sacrifice fly out by Jabari Henry and a double from Zane Gurwitz put the Birds on top 2-0. Jordan Ebert later lined a ball over the left field fence for a three run home run to put the Canaries on top 5-0.

Hrbek was handed the loss, allowing five runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The X’s attempted to play catch up. Joseph Monge singled in the second, and that got the X's on the board. And a Jose Sermo opposite field two-run homer in the third trimmed the deficit down to 5-3.

Sermo cranked his 55th home run as a Sioux City Explorer, now tying him for second place on the X’s all time list with Marty Neff. Sermo is two homers away from Nolan Lane’s club record of 57.

Sioux Falls responded with a run in the bottom of the third on another two out RBI from Ebert, this time being a single.