Jose Sermo ties X's home run record as team sweeps Houston

Leading 10-2 at the end of the second, Sioux City would score twice in each the fourth, fifth and sixth to plate their sixteen runs, a season high. There were a total of five Explorers with multi RBI games including Sermo and Zawada as Joseph Monge and Tiberi collected three and DJ Poteet drove in two.

Everybody in the Sioux City starting lineup either drove in a run or scored one, and six batters had multi hit games. None more than Sebastian Zawada who had the first five hit game of the season for Sioux City and of his career with three of those hits being three doubles.

One of the two runs scored in the sixth came on a second home run of the day from Jose Sermo. For Sermo it was his 57th as a Sioux City Explorer tying him for first place in the X’s record books with Nolan Lane, a record that has stood since 1998. It was also Sermo’s seventh multi home run game of his career, with the X’s and his 22nd of the year, tying his career high that he set during his 2018 MVP season.

Brandon Brosher got the win for Sioux City(1-1) by throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out three.

With the win the Explorers finish a three game sweep of the Houston Apollos, and will have a day off on Monday before continuing the nine game home stand by welcoming the Winnipeg Goldeyes to town on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 pm.

