Kane County quiets Sioux City Explorers

GENEVA, Ill. — The Sioux City Explorers dropped the road-trip finaleThursday night to the Kane County Cougars, 5-1.

Kane County struck early as Kacy Clemens clobbered a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Nick Zammarelli followed by hitting a solo home run in the second.

The X’s battled back for a run in the third. Joseph Monge reached second on a one out bloop double. He came around to score on a two out single from L.T. Tolbert.

That was all the offense the Explorers could muster against Cougars starter Tyler Viza. Viza earned the win for Kane County going 5 1/3 innings, allowing just a run on three hits while striking out five and not walking anyone.

On the other end for the X’s, rookie Joe Riley made just his second start of his career and went 6 2/3 innings strong. He pitched well for the Explorers as at one point he retired ten straight Cougars in the contest. However he took the loss as he surrendered six hits and five runs while striking out four and walking two.

Two runs scored against Riley came in the seventh. Kane County's Anfernee Seymour doubled with two outs off of X’s reliever Danny Hrbek to score the two runs that counted against Riley.

