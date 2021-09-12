Kansas City clobbers Sioux City Explorers to take 2-0 series lead

"I thought we made three pitches at crucial times in the game that were strikes, that did not go our way, and it cost us a lot of runs," Montgomery said. "One was a grand slam, a run in the first, and then two or three runs in the (second) inning, or whatever it was that they scored, you take those runs off the board, it's a completely different ballgame."

"I know my team is really dejected about it. They feel as though maybe something was taken away from them, but we've got to pick our head up, and we have to come out Monday night ready to go, and put this all behind us."

The X’s managed to score two more runs in the game, as a solo homer in the seventh by Mitch Ghelfi, and another in the eighth from Curran, put the score at 10-6, but the Monarchs added another of their own in the eight with a solo homer from Sweeney, and the X’s couldn’t mount a comeback.

Hedges got the loss, while Diaz was the winning pitcher for Kansas City after allowing no runs and one hit over 1 ⅓ innings, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Sampson, the Monarchs starter, went 4 ⅔ innings, allowing nine hits and four walks, with four earned runs and four strikeouts in the game.