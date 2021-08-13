Kansas City stomps X's to claim series win

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City Explorers fell to the Kansas City Monarchs on Thursday by a 16-3 score, to drop three of four games against the first-place club.

Kansas City scored in all but the first, fourth, and seventh innings in the game and pounded out 22 hits, a season high allowed by the Sioux City Explorers pitching staff, as well as the 16 runs surrendered. The Monarchs also sent seven men or more to the plate in five innings, scoring multiple runs in those frames.

Leading the way was Ryan Grotjohn, who had a five hit night with 4 RBI. He was one of seven Monarchs who had multi-hit efforts. Darnell Sweeney had only one hit in the game, but still produced 4 RBI, as he gave Kansas City an early lead in the second inning with a two out bases clearing double.

Of the 16 runs scored by Kansas City in the contest, 15 of them came with two outs in an inning.

Taking the loss for the X’s was Patrick Ledet (6-5) who gave up eight runs over five innings, on eleven hits, with ten strikeouts and a pair of walks.

In the loss, the Explorers still managed to strike out 15 batters in the game.