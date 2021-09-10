Kansas City takes Game 1 of South Division Championship Series

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs scored nine runs between the fifth and seventh innings to secure their 11-2 victory over the Sioux City Explorers in Game 1 of the South Division Championship Series and take a 1-0 series lead.

After plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Gabby Guerrero whacked a two-out, two-run home run the opposite way to right to double the Monarchs lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth.

The four runs were surrendered by X’s starting pitcher Brett Adcock. Adcock allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

The home run came at the perfect time as Sioux City’s bats woke up in the top of the sixth. Back to back singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs, and L.T. Tolbert got the X’s on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field making it 4-1.

After a single loaded the bases with one out, Seamus Curran hit a line drive to Monarchs second basemen, Ryan Grotjohn who then doubled off the runner at second keeping it a 4-1 game.

Despite collecting ten hits in the game, Sioux City was held to only two runs thanks in part to three double plays turned by Kansas City.