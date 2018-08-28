KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City rallied from an 8-0 deficit to deny the Sioux City Explorers a chance to set the American Associaition record for most road wins in a season getting a 14-13 walk-off win here Tuesday.
Leading 13-12 going to the bottom of the ninth, Explorers closer Eric Karch gave up back-to-back singles before former Explorer Noah Perio Jr. hit a two-RBI double to the outfield to secure the win.
The Explorers record-breaking 2015 team went 38-12 away from Lewis and Clark Park while this year's team is currently 38-9.
The 11 a.m. start to the game did not catch the Explorers napping. The X's put six runs on the board in the first inning.
It started with Mitchael Lang getting hit by a pitch followed by a Nate Samson single. Jose Sermo drove in Lang with a single and Dean Green singled to drive in Samson. A walk to Jay Baum loaded the bases before Blake Schmit hit a grand slam to complete the impressive offensive showing.
The lead grew to 8-0 in the top of the second when Sermo hit a two-out single before Green smacked a two-run homer.
The T-Bones would begin chipping away at the lead with a run in the second, two in the third and a three-run fourth inning.
In the fourth, Anthony Phillips got it started with a double before the X's recorded a pair of outs but Ryan Brett's fly out plated Phillips. Mason Davis and Todd Cunningham followed with singles and Colin Walsh walked to load the bases. Perio made the X's pay with a single to drive in two.
The Explorers did get a solo home run from Lang in the fourth, but the T-Bones pulled within one run in the fifth when Phillips connected on a two-run home run to make it 9-8.
That was the end of the day for Explorers pitcher Luis Mateo who gave up 11 hits, eight earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts in four innings of work.
Keith Picht got the X's out of the fifth with a double play, their second of the day.
Both starting pitchers struggled in on the day as Kansas City starter Adam Bleday lasted just two innings before giving up eight runs on eight hits with a walk.
Both teams used the long ball to do most of their damage as the T-Bones had four homes through five innings while the X's had three.
The tally would get evened in the sixth as Sermo parked a three-run home run deep past the wall to give the X's a 12-8 lead. Sermo was 4-for-4 at the plate and a triple shy of the cycle at that point. Sermo made history with that homer as he became the first Explorer player to have a 20 home run, 20 stolen base season in club history.
The X's would tack on another run and for the second time in the series, Kansas City manager Joe Calfapietra was ejected from the game.
The T-Bones would not go quietly as they put four runs on the board in the seventh highlighted by Phillips' RBI triple to cut the advantage to 13-11. Kansas City had six hits in the inning with Perio driving in the final run, but the tying run was stranded at third base.
The T-Bones looked to have the tying run set to score in the eighth as Danny Hayes walked and pinch runner Keith Curcio moved to third on an Explorers error with no outs. Tucker Pennell then put down a bunt as Curcio raced home but was tagged out by X's catcher Dylan Kelly.
Phillips went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and three driven in as he hit for the cycle. Kansas City's 22 hits are the most given up by the X's this season.
The Explorers are now 67-27 on the season as they prepare to host Texas for a three-game series starting Wednesday. Kansas City stays one game ahead of Wichita for the second playoff sport with the Wingnuts playing later Tuesday.