Kevin McCanna returns to Sioux City Explorers, named Opening Day starter

SIOUX CITY — Kevin McCanna is a much different man and a pitcher than the last time he was with the Sioux City Explorers.

For starters, the right-handed pitcher is married with kids, including a daughter two months ago. He also has developed his pitching repertoire well enough to earn the Opening Day nod from manager Steve Montgomery.

He’ll take the mound to start the season, which was one of McCanna’s goals when he recently signed with the X’s.

“It’s a goal that I had in mind to be back out there with the Explorers,” McCanna said. “The goal is to get back to affiliated baseball, but I try not to worry about that too much. I’m going to go out there, do the best I can, and give my team a chance to win. I’m ready to get back out there.”

McCanna returns to Sioux City after being here in 2017, and he pitched well when he was here. He was in 27 games that season, and he started two games. McCanna was 5-0 with a 2.95 earned run average.

The Houston native logged 39 2/3 innings, and he struck out 51 over that span.

“I had a really good time here,” said McCanna of his 2017 season. “We had a great group of guys, and a great coaching staff, obviously. I remembered having a lot of fun. The thing about indy ball is, you just gotta win. It’s just whoever the best guys will play, and that’s the way it should be.”

After leaving Siouxland, McCanna found himself in Minor League Baseball under the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system.

“He’s been there, done that,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy who has pitched in Triple-A. He has a big-league breaking ball. He’s not going to be in awe of the moment. He’s a guy who we can depend upon.”

He climbed the ladder up until last year, and he pitched in Triple-A Reno in two different stints.

McCanna showed up in six games last season for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, going 0-1 with a 2.87 ERA.

McCanna’s busiest season came during the 2019 season, making 35 appearances in Visalia, Jackson and Reno.

He pitched 30 games for the now-defunct Jackson Generals, going 5-5 with a 2.09 ERA.

McCanna hopes to have that same reliability back with the X’s.

“I feel healthy and my stuff feels great,” McCanna said. “I dealt with injuries last year with a teres major strain, and I missed the last couple months of the season. Thankfully, it was a minor injury that took time to heal. I haven’t had any issues. It feels good to be back and healthy. I know my body a little bit more.”

McCanna hopes he can teach what he learned in the minors and pass it off to the younger staff.

“It’s crazy to think I was here five years ago,” McCanna said. “I don’t feel like one of the older guys either. I’m just part of the staff. I’m 100 percent OK wanting to help whoever is looking for help. I want to be a good teammate on and off the field.”

McCanna is the ace of a pitching rotation that will set up like this, according to Montgomery: McCanna, Tyler Beardsley, Carlos Sierra, Patrick Ledet and Austin Hedges.

Brett Adcock will start the season in the bullpen.

“I want to protect myself off the mound a little bit,” Montgomery said. “The starters aren’t stretched out yet. We normally have that 13, 14-day period where we can get starters off the mound twice. We’re going to have to carry more bullpen arms until we can get them stretched out.”

