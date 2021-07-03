L.T. Tolbert shining at leadoff spot for Sioux City Explorers

One of the stops in Tolbert’s Diamondbacks tenure was with the Kane County Cougars, the X’s opponent this weekend. Tolbert began the 2019 season with Kane County, a former Arizona Single-A affiliate, before being promoted to High-A Visalia, and eventually Double-A Jackson.

Like lots of other minor league players, Tolbert is thrilled just to be back on the field after not playing baseball at all in 2020 , and with Major League Baseball deciding to cut 42 teams from its minor league system before this season, there are plenty of high-level players in the independent leagues looking for a path back to affiliated ball.

“There are a lot of guys that are in this league, that probably shouldn’t be,” Tolbert said. “I don’t think it is really something to look down upon, being here. There is a lot of good players here right now, and I think everybody is on the same page. They’re just happy to be playing against good competition.”

With his success in affiliated baseball, Tolbert has wasted no time in tearing up American Association pitching, and in earning the respect of his teammates and manager for his production in the leadoff spot.

“L.T. is a baseball player that, we can take him to the moon, we can take him to the local little league, we can take him here, or we can take him to the big leagues, and he is going to be the same guy,” Montgomery said. “There is no stage that is too big for him, and no stage that is too little. He is one of those grinder baseball players.”

