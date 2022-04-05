Lang, Sermo say farewell to Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — Michael Lang looks forward to having his first free summer since 2007.

The Sioux City Explorers said goodbye to a pair of franchise icons on Monday, as the team announced the departures of Lang and infielder Jose Sermo.

Lang, who was a long-time outfielder for the X's, has retired from baseball after eight seasons with Sioux City.

While Lang is stepping away from the game, the door hasn’t been slammed shut on a possible return down the line. Lang plans to spend the summer with his wife Briana and their children up at home in Fargo, while also playing some amateur baseball, just to stay ready.

Lang holds many team records, but his stat totals are not what he hopes to ultimately be remembered for by the Sioux City fans.

"I feel like you always want to be remembered not for your records, but for you as a person," Lang said. "I do feel like the relationship I've built with people hopefully has come off that way. Yeah, it's nice to have a record or two, but if you are kind of a jerk off the field, nobody likes you and you have all these records, there really is no point in having them."

Lang was the ultimate run-scoring machine. He wasn’t going to blow people away with his power, but Lang’s sheer speed and ability to score runs was a tremendous offensive asset for the X’s.

“You’d go to the the runs scored, and it’s 80, 82, 84. That’s what he did for the Sioux City Explorers, he knew how to score a run," Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “Obviously, stealing bases was very important to him as well, and he fit our mold. He was a grinder type, a guy that went in and did what he needed to do.

“It sure was fun while it lasted.”

When Lang went undrafted after his college career at Rutgers University, he says, he reached out to every independent league team in the country. The only team that got back to him was the Sioux City Explorers. Eight seasons later, he's glad things worked out how they did.

"We just really enjoyed how welcoming it was," Lang said. "My wife and my kids made so many great relationships with fans. I have so many personal relationships with fans, and we really enjoyed the city. We loved the closeness, and even though they didn't get 10,000 people a night it felt like there were a ton of people there. They were loud, and the atmosphere was just great."

Over eight seasons, Lang played an X’s franchise-record 588 games, while setting new team marks with 680 career hits, 462 runs, 114 doubles, 33 triples, 963 total bases, 2,308 at-bats, 2,626 plate appearances, and a 18.6 career WAR.

Lang joined the team in 2012 after going undrafted out of Rutgers University. He spent parts of two seasons at the Single-A level in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, and also played the early part of the 2019 season in St. Paul, before he was reacquired by Sioux City.

Aside from those two stints, the rest of Lang’s baseball career was spent at Lewis and Clark Park.

As for Sermo — who signed a deal with the Musashi Bears of the independent Baseball Challenge League in Japan — the plan is to work toward getting a call-up to Japanese big-league ball.

Sermo, who spent time at third and first base in 2021, set multiple home run records over his three seasons with the X’s. He hit 29 big flies in 2021 to break Kevin Garner’s franchise single-season record of 27, a number that also pushed him past Nolan Lane’s team-best 57 career home runs. Sermo ends his time in Sioux City with a team-record 59 homers.

The 31-year old former Milwaukee Brewers farmhand had 287 hits in 278 career games in Sioux City, with a .290 batting average, 244 RBI, doubles, 208 runs scored, and 63 stolen bases.

Sermo’s goal now, according to Montgomery, is to use his time with the Musashi Bears to hopefully catch on with a team in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s highest league. Other American Association players have made the trek before Sermo, including 2021 AA Player of the Year Adam Brett Walker, who now plays for the Yomiuri Giants.

Even though the X’s owned Sermo’s rights for the 2022 season, Montgomery didn’t want to hold him back from a new opportunity to possibly play big league ball, and gave his blessing for Sermo to sign an overseas deal.

“I didn’t want to hold him hostage,” Montgomery said. “He gave us 2018, 2019, and 2021, and even though we have his rights for the 2022 season, I felt it was the right thing to do for what Jose has done for us.”

With the departure of both players, the X’s will have some new spots to fill, both in terms of on-field production and clubhouse leadership.

In the new season, Montgomery plans to look to returners like Nick Franklin, Zach Hedges, and Nate Samson to fill the void, while fondly looking back on all that his two departed stars accomplished over the years.

“Obviously, it’s a new chapter,” Montgomery said. “We were very fortunate to have Sermo and Lang for so long. Just what they did for us not only on the field, but off the field as well, true professionals. Guys who came to the field every single day, and you never heard a complaint. You never heard a peep out of them. They were arguably two of the best that ever donned a Sioux City Explorer uniform.”

The Explorers will open the season on May 17, with a home game against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

