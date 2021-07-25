Ledet shuts down Apollos to take series for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – (LATE SATURDAY) The Sioux City Explorers won their second game of the three-game weekend tilt against the Houston Apollos on Saturday, as the Explorers took down Houston by a 6-3 score.

Patrick Ledet (5-3) led the way for the X’s as he tossed seven and two-thirds innings allowing three runs on seven hits. He racked up a season high eleven strikeouts while not allowing a walk on 95 pitches.

After Houston scored a run in the top of the first, the X’s tied the game with a two out double from Mitch Ghelfi in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third it was an RBI groundout by Sebastian Zawada that gave the X’s a 2-1 lead.

With Ledet retiring seven straight Apollos going into the bottom of the fifth, the Explorers were able to extend their lead. It was a Zawada double with runners at the corners that pushed it to 3-1. With runners at second and third Lane Milligan placed a hit into left-center to score two, giving Sioux City a 5-1 lead.

Alex Merithew was the losing pitcher for Houston,(2-4) surrendering five runs in 4 2/3 innings, and allowing seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts.