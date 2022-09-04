Lincoln Saltdogs force winner-take-all game on Labor Day against Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — Despite losing in tough fashion the last two evenings, the Sioux City Explorers are confident and optimistic going into Game 100.

The Lincoln Saltdogs beat the X’s 8-4 on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, and with that result, Monday’s 2 p.m. game between the two teams will determine the fourth and final playoff spot.

For what it’s worth, it’s a one-game, wild card scenario.

“We’ve earned the right to play in a one-game playoff (Monday,)” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “Where we were a month ago, I don’t think any of us standing here thought we would be in this position. Things didn’t go our way the last two nights. It’ll be all hands on deck. As a manager, I need to make it as fun and as loose as possible. They know what’s at stake.”

Montgomery said that all Explorers will be available, with the exception of starting pitchers Kevin McCanna and Sunday’s starting pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez.

Zach Hedges will get the start for Sioux City, and there’s a good chance the bullpen will be frequently used, especially if the X’s fall behind early.

Lincoln did not name a starter as of late Sunday night.

Last season, the Explorers played a play-in game against Cleburne and won that game. Monday’s game is a regular-season finale, but the tone, said Montgomery stays the same.

“We’ve earned the right to be here and we have to take advantage of the opportunity,” Montgomery said. “Like last year, we had a play-in game, and we had to win to continue. We’re going to come out. I think we need to play loose.”

Montgomery said one of the big reasons that the X’s have lost Saturday and Sunday is because the guys are pressing the issue too much.

They’re trying to carry the load on their own, instead of relying on their teammates to pull the proverbial rope as a whole.

“We need to play as a group,” Montgomery said. “We had a team meeting and the message was simple. You have to trust the guy behind you. Whether you hit the ball 401 feet or 720 feet, the extra 319 feet I just mentioned is for show. It still counts the same. We need to relax and play our game.

“Our game is high speed and energy,” Montgomery added. “We’ve made some mistakes over the last two games and handed them multiple-run innings and that’s the back breaker.”

As for the game itself, the Saltdogs set the tone with a first-inning run.

Ryan Long hit a triple, and the wind aided it by carrying it out to the left-field wall. One batter later, Jason Rogers knocked in Long on an RBI single.

The Explorers got that run right back in the bottom half of the first.

Danry Vasquez singled in the first inning, and he later scored on a Gabe Snyder RBI single.

Sioux City then scored the next two runs, once in the third and fourth innings.

In the third inning, Snyder had a one-out double, then he advanced to third on a Lincoln outfield error.

Ademar Rifaela drove in Snyder three pitches later on an RBI groundout.

In the fourth inning, Ruben Sierra hit a solo home run over the left field wall.

Lincoln scored thrice in the fifth inning on two hits and an error. The big hit during that inning came from Rogers, who hit the ball right back up the middle. That scored Justin Byrd and Rayer Ascanio.

Ascanio, who used to be in the Mariners’ organization, also had an RBI single.

The Saltdogs sent nine men to the plate in the eighth inning, and they scored four more times in the frame.

Sioux City reliever Brandon Brosher retired the first two batters, but it didn’t go well after that.

Brosher threw eight straight balls for back-to-back walks. The two Saltdogs who forced those walks — Josh Altmann and former Explorer Nate Samson — put on a double steal.

Hunter Clanin also walked in that at-bat where the double steal happened.

Welington Dotel, Byrd and Ascanio had run-producing hits.

The Explorers did get one run back in the eighth inning off a Rifaela RBI double.