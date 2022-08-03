LOCAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Moville Futures loses American Legion regional opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Moville Futures of the Wink-Sparks American Legion Post 303 baseball team lost to the Millard, Nebraska, team on Wednesday at the Central Plains Region Tournament.

Millard started off to a 6-0 lead in the first 2 1/2 innings.

The Futures scored their first on an RBI groundout from Kaleb Bleil, which scored Damon Schmid.

Schmid led off that inning with a triple to left field on a 2-0 count.

Then in the sixth inning, Spencer’s Carson Jager had a one-out double down the right-field line. Carter Bleil scored on that play. The Woodbury Central athlete led off the inning with a single.

The Futures had five hits, and Jager had two of them. Both of his hits were doubles.

East senior Aidan Haukap took the loss. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs (six total) on seven hits. He struck out one and did not surrender a walk.

The McGill brothers — Eric and Max — pitched the rest of the game in relief. They combined to allow four earned runs on four hits. Both combined for eight walks.

LATE TUESDAY

RedHawks 11, Explorers 10: The Sioux City Explorers put together a seven run, two out rally in the fifth but it wasn’t enough as the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks walked it off in the ninth to win the ballgame 11-10.

After Fargo held a 2-0 lead through the first two innings the X’s got on the board with Trey Martin’s eighth home run of the year. His solo blast set a new career high and made it 2-1.

Fargo went on a two out rally in the bottom of the fourth. A walk and a single led to Manuel Boscan driving in two with a double, and then scoring on Leo Pina’s double to give the RedHawks a 5-1 lead.

But it was the X’s who would have the more impressive two out rally. After a fly out and a ground out, Zack Kone innocently began a torrid stretch for Explorer hitting with a ground ball single into center. From there the next eight consecutive batters reached on a hit.

Blake Tiberi drove in a run to make it 5-2. Martin doubled to pull Sioux City to within a run and then scored the tying run on a Danry Vasquez single.

Gabe Snyder gave the X’s the lead with a base hit. Nate Samson added to the lead with a double, handing the X’s an 8-5 lead.

Samson’s double was the 104th of his Sioux City career tying him for the Explorers all-time career franchise lead with Nolan Lane.

That finished the night for Fargo starter Tyler Grauer who received a no decision allowing the eight runs on twelve hits over five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Fargo stormed back in the next couple of innings. Ben Livorsi smacked the first home run of his professional career, the two run shot pulled the Hawks to within one.

That spelled the end of the night for Sioux City starter Tom Windle. He also received a no decision as he allowed seven runs, six earned on seven hits through four innings with five walks and three strikeouts.

In the sixth, Rymer Liriano put the RedHawks in front with a three-run homer to left, giving them a 10-8 advantage.

Sioux City battled back with a run in seventh on a Gabe Snyder solo homer and in the eighth on a Tiberi single to score Danny Amaral after his fourth hit of the game. Sioux City tied a season high with 17 hits in the contest.

After both teams stranded the go-ahead runs at third in their respective eighth innings and Sioux City couldn’t get anything started in the top of the ninth it was Sam Dexter who led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to left that was compounded with a throwing error that allowed him to reach second. After a pop out and a walk, Peter Maris smacked his fourth hit of the game, a double off the right-center field wall to score Dexter and walk it off for Fargo 11-10.

Vermillion 8, Winner-Colome 7: Vermillion Post 1 defeated Winner-Colome 8-7 in eight innings to win the South Dakota Class B American Legion baseball title Tuesday in Gregory.

Reece Proefrock hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put Vermillion up 6-1. Winner-Colome scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at six.

Vermillion and Winner-Colome each scored a run in the seventh and Vermillion scored a run in the top of the eighth on a bases loaded walk. Tim Dixon pitched a scoreless bottom and Vermillion held on for the win.

Vermillion's Jake Jensen, committed to Mount Marty for baseball and basketball, was named Tournament MVP.