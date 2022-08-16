LOCAL ROUNDUP :Dakota Valley boys golf places sixth at West Central tournament

HARTFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team on Monday finished second at the West Central Early Bird Invitational with a score of 41-over par.

The Tanagers placed five strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian, which had a score of 36-over. Cooper Girard led the Tanagers with an 18-hole score of 81, which was nine over par. He had seven pars, and shot 3-over on the front nine.

Kade Reuvers also tied for fifth with Girard, also with an 81.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle was the local leader with a fourth-place score of 80. Langle shot 40 on both the front nine and the back nine.

The Huskies placed 13th overall at 112-over.

Dakota Valley was sixth at 73-over. Tyler Cornelsen led the Panthers with an 84. He birdied the first hole, and recorded pars on five different holes. Cornelsen also birdied hole No. 4, which played 502 yards. It was a par-5.

Dylan Lukken was three strokes back of Cornelsen, and Cash Slater was third among DV golfers with with a 94.

Sunday’s results

Explorers 4, Goldeyes 2: The Explorers set the tone early Sunday with three runs in the first inning.

The Explorers entered Tuesday’s homestand starter against Lincoln with a game up on the Saltdogs.

Chase Harris set that tone with a three-run home run in the first inning. He knocked in Gabe Snyder and Trey Martin, who reached base via walk and a single.

The Explorers then scored one more run in the sixth inning. Snyder led off the inning with a home run.

Harris had a two-hit game, and he also had a double.

Zach Hedges earned the win, going six innings. He struck out six batters and walked just one. Hedges allowed two runs on six hits.

Max Kuhns pitched three innings for the second time in the last week, and he earned the save. He allowed one hit in his three scoreless innings. He retired four people via strikeout.