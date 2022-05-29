LOCAL ROUNDUP: RedHawks complete sweep on Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to spoil the Explorers' bid of a win on Sunday, beating the X's 7-6 at Lewis and Clark Park.

It is the eighth straight loss for Sioux City.

The first of the three runs for the RedHawks came on a sacrifice fly by Leobaldo Pina as the bases were loaded.

After John Silviano was walked, Sam Dexter drove in two runs on a double that gave the RedHawks a 7-4 lead at the time.

Sioux City answered back with two runs in the eighth inning. Gabe Snyder hit his fourth home run of the season as the lead-off hitter of the inning.

A few batters later, L.T. Tolbert knocked in Danny Amaral on with an RBI single to center field.

Chase Harris then walked to load the bases, but Fargo-Moorhead reliever Alex DuBord forced Nick Franklin to a flyout to end the inning.

DuBord came back out for the ninth and he retired all three batters there to earn the four-out save.

Sioux City scored thrice in the fourth inning. Nate Samson and Amaral had run-producing hits while Blake Tibert had a sacrifice fly that tied the game at the time at 4-4.

Sebastian Zawada had three hits and he scored a run. Snyder and Amaral each doubled in the loss.

Max Kuhns took the loss, as he threw one-plus innings. He allowed one earned run on no hits. He walked the lead-off hitter in the eighth, which eventually scored.

Brewer, Miller stay hot at Park Jefferson

Two cars familiar with the Park Jefferson International Speedway victory lane made themselves at home there again Saturday.

For a fourth time in only five weeks, Sioux Citian David Miller’s 34M was an A Feature victor in the Q and Feather Again IMCA Hobby Stocks class. Similar to the race storyline from the week prior, Miller and Florida native Joel Magee fought it out for first. Sioux Center Nathan Regnerus placed third.

Vermillion native Karl Brewer put his 13K SportMod first across the finish line, winning an A feature for the second time this year. He captured Heat One and kept on going. Points leader and Sioux City native Rusty Montagne took third, and Sloan’s Willy Kirk captured his fifth top 10 and first five finish in as many weeks, ending second.

Season points leader Sid Mosher thrilled the local fans on hand. He stepped up for an A feature trophy in the J&J Fitting stock car division. The Sioux City standout, claiming his first PJIS victory of the year, topped runner-up Travis Barker for first. In the $1,000-to-win JZ Diesel Modifieds finale, Chris Abelson of Sioux City also found his way into victory lane for the first time in 2022. He moved past new season points leader Shane DeMey for the triumph.

The ninth annual Memorial Duels crowd was treated to some of the top sprint driving in the Midwest, with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410s battling on the southeastern South Dakota dirt. Coming back from a tricky fourth-place heat placing, Arvada, Colorado’s Shane Bubak was the feature victor, surging past the Grand Forks, North Dakota, trio of Mark Dobmeier, Brendan Mullen, and Jade Hastings. Local favorite Colin Smith of Sheldon crossed the line in fifth place.

