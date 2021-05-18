Long wait over: Hedges, Walker power Sioux City Explorers to Opening Night win over Houston

On Tuesday night at Mercy Field, everybody got to come home.

After a 613 day wait, the Sioux City Explorers finally played a regular season game. For the fans and players alike, it was a day filled with joy after the baseball-less summer of 2020.

On the field, the Explorers kicked off the season in high style, with a 6-1 win over the Houston Apollos. In the stands, the X’s fans filed into the stadium before first pitch, eager to return to their seats, and to watch the team take the field for the first time in 19 months.

Season-ticket holder Larry Corrington has missed only three home games since the team began play in 1993, and sits directly behind home plate. He keeps score of almost every game that he attends, and said that it was a wonderful feeling to return to the ballpark after what he described as a “lost summer” in 2020.

On Tuesday, he sat in his usual spot, with his scorecard in hand, a sense of normalcy finally returning after a year of uncertainty.

“It feels great to be back,” Corrington said. “It looks like we might even get some sunshine if it keeps up, …(Baseball) is a great pastime. It really keeps you active.”