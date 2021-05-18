Long wait over: Hedges, Walker power Sioux City Explorers to Opening Night win over Houston

On Tuesday night at Mercy Field, everybody got to come home.
After a 613 day wait, the Sioux City Explorers finally played a regular season game. For the fans and players alike, it was a day filled with joy after the baseball-less summer of 2020.
On the field, the Explorers kicked off the season in high style, with a 6-1 win over the Houston Apollos. In the stands, the X’s fans filed into the stadium before first pitch, eager to return to their seats, and to watch the team take the field for the first time in 19 months.
Season-ticket holder Larry Corrington has missed only three home games since the team began play in 1993, and sits directly behind home plate. He keeps score of almost every game that he attends, and said that it was a wonderful feeling to return to the ballpark after what he described as a “lost summer” in 2020.
On Tuesday, he sat in his usual spot, with his scorecard in hand, a sense of normalcy finally returning after a year of uncertainty.
“It feels great to be back,” Corrington said. “It looks like we might even get some sunshine if it keeps up, …(Baseball) is a great pastime. It really keeps you active.”
Mike Moreland has been a season ticket holder for around six years, and said that without baseball, he spent last summer walking his dog, reading books, and sitting on the porch. Needless to say, a night at the ballpark is a bit more exciting than a night on the front stoop.
As he walked into the park with his companion, Mari Rickard, Moreland let out a smile as he thought about the summer ahead.
“It’s always a fun time at the ballpark, and I encourage everybody to come out and watch,” Moreland said. “I don’t pay a lot of attention to Major League Baseball, but seeing the fans out here, and seeing familiar faces at the ballpark, it’s just a good start to the summer.”
It was a good start for the home team as well.
The Explorers got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning, when Jared Walker scored on an RBI single to left field from second baseman Chris Clare, off of Houston starter Abdallah Aris.
Sioux City starting pitcher Zach Hedges set the Apollos down in order in the top half of the third, and then got more run support in the bottom half as the X’s plated six runs on six hits, including a three-run home run by Walker on a fastball from Aris.
After walking in his first at-bat, Walker knew that he wanted to get ahold of one.
“One of the things you do as a hitter is that you've got to make an adjustment pitch by pitch,” Walker said. “That at-bat, my second go-around I knew I had to get something going a little earlier. Not saying catch it out so much out front, but let my body be in a good position to get to that pitch.”
Walker home run got the biggest cheer of the night from the home crowd. To him, the cheers meant a lot.
"Baseball is not anything fun without fans," Walker said. "Anybody who has played without them knows the difference of the level of the heartbeat, the level of feeling and the loud cheering that you get through the game, ... it's just fun."
On the mound for the Explorers, Hedges put up a dominant outing, pitching six shutout innings while allowing three hits, with one walk and one strikeout. The Explorers were nearly just as effective out of the bullpen, as Matt Quintana came on in relief, and struck out the side in the seventh inning.
Samson Abernathy came in to pitch the eighth, and gave up one run on an RBI double by Houston center fielder Nick Anderson, but that was all the runs that the Apollos would muster.
Brandon Brosher came in and pitched a scoreless ninth, and the X’s claimed their first victory of the season.
613 days is a long time to wait for a win.
“You don’t realize how much you miss it until it is taken away from you,” Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery said. “I really missed this place, and it was good to get a victory on Opening Night. But it’s one of 100, and the most important game is tomorrow.”
It was Hedges’ first time playing in front of a crowd in over a year, and was his first start in the American Association after spending six years in the Cubs organization. As a staff, the X’s gave up just the one run on four hits, with two walks and six strikeouts among the four pitchers.
Hedges was named the winning pitcher, while Aris got the loss.
“I was excited,” Hedges said. “It’s nice to be back in a place where you are pitching again. It's another game, and I am thankful to have game one. We have an unbelievable staff, and tonight showed that.”
Throughout the night, the sounds of baseball echoed throughout the park. The crowd cheered the Explorers, booed the umpires, and said hello to long-lost friends, reveling in the experience of coming back to Mercy Field after such a long time away.
“It’s pretty special,” Montgomery said. “Boisterous crowd, and I couldn’t be more appreciative to a lot of people that make this happen. From front office, ownership, to the amazing crowd that we had tonight, to the players. This was about them. All the hard work we did was in the offseason. This was for the fans, and this was for the town.”
Sioux City is now 1-0 on the season. The Explorers will play Houston again on Wednesday at 7:05 P.M., in the second game of a three-game series.