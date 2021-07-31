Low team vaccination rate leads to road trip headaches for Sioux City Explorers

“We’ve had zero,” Montgomery said. “We've been very, very fortunate.”

Part of the reason for that, Montgomery and Fischbach said, is that the players and coaches have tried to limit their contact with the world outside their families and teammates. Their advice to the players is simple: Be smart.

“Most of the socialization is within our clubhouse,” Fischbach said. “We have essentially bubbled, which helped lead to a safer environment.

“They’ve done it on their own. They’re very conscious of the fact that they don’t want to go to, say, to a nightclub, where they would run the risk of potentially contracting the virus. They do most of their socialization right there in the clubhouse.”

In the time since the announcement of Winnipeg’s return home to Canada, Montgomery has been working the phones, doing what he can to put together a full 24-man roster on extremely short notice. With just over a month left in the season and the X's currently tied for second place, every series is important to the team's playoff hopes.

“It’s just one of those things,” Montgomery said. “It throws a wrench in the plans, but we’ve got to make do with it and try to go up there and salvage at least one game.”