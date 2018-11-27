SIOUX CITY – The Seattle Mariners have purchased the contract of Sioux City Explorers left-handed pitcher Ian McKinney. McKinney will report to spring training with the Mariners when pitchers and catchers report in February.
McKinney signed with the Explorers last season on July 12 and immediately made an impact on a pitching staff that finished the 2018 season leading the American Association in wins (71), fewest runs allowed (378), fewest earned runs allowed (336), most strikeouts (873) and lowest ERA (3.41).
McKinney had a 2-2 record with a 3.18 ERA, appearing in 10 games (9 starts), pitching 53.2 innings while allowing 53 hits and striking out 67. His 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings was tops for X’s starters.
Prior to joining the Explorers, McKinney was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB draft from William R. Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. He spent six seasons in the Cardinals organization, the majority in the Advance-A and Double-A levels.