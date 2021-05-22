Milkmen homers hand Explorers first loss of season

SIOUX CITY--A night after finishing a three-game sweep over the Houston Apollos, the Explorers were handed their first loss of the season in game one of a three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-1.

With the wind howling out to left field on Friday night, the X’s jumped out to an early lead thanks to a one-run bomb from Sebastian Zawada that cleared the left field fence.

Right hander Nick Belzer, made his Explorer debut and had a solid outing. He received a no decision after tossing five innings without allowing a run, Ankeny, Iowa native left the game with 6 strikeouts stranding runners in scoring position in all five innings he was on the mound.

Danny Hrbek (0-1) took the loss after following Belzer out of the pen in the sixth. He faced four batters in the inning making quick work of the first batter with a strikeout but gave up a solo shot to Milkmen designated hitter, Liam Scafariello, tying the game 1-1.

Moving to the top of the seventh inning, the Milkmen broke the tie thanks to a no-doubter off the bat of last season’s league player of the year, Adam Walker, that clanked off of the top of the scoreboard. Walker’s bomb silenced an excited X’s crowd after right fielder Michael Lang threw out a runner at home on the play prior.