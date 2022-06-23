Monarchs complete sweep of Explorers with 8-1 win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On a dreary day Thursday, the Kansas City Monarchs hit four home runs to finish a sweep of the Sioux City Explorers, 8-1.

In the first, Darnell Sweeney and Gaby Guerrero hit back to back solo homers to give Kansas City a quick 2-0 lead.

An Alexis Olmeda homer in the second put the Monarchs ahead 3-0 before the rain came.

A 63-minute rain delay in the middle of the third inning ended up knocking X’s starter Tom Windle (0-2) out of the game. Windle took the loss going two innings allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Nick Belzer, the starter for Kansas City attempted to pitch after the delay but ended up going just one more frame.

He allowed an unearned run in the fourth after Trey Martin singled into centerfield to pull the Sioux City deficit to 3-1.

Justin Donatella (1-0) replaced Belzer and earned the win by tossing a pair of scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out four.

From the sixth inning on, Kansas City scored five unanswered runs as the rain consistently fell. They brought a run home in the sixth on a bases loaded walk to Olmeda.

In the seventh after two batters reached on a walk and an infield single, David Thompson blasted a three-run home run to break the game open 7-1.

An eighth inning Kevin Santa single added an unearned run to the board, 8-1.

With the loss the X’s have now dropped six straight and look to right the ship on Friday night in Cleburne.

Right hander Zach Hedges (0-2, 4.60) is on the bump for Sioux City and righty Garrett Alexander (1-5, 6.81) gets the ball for Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's game

The Monarchs use a stellar performance from Matt Hartman to shut out the Explorers 2-0 and take the first two games of a three game series.

Last week Hartman and Patrick Ledet met in the final game of the three game series and it was Ledet who got the better of the pitchers duel with a 2-1 win.

Tonight both pitchers again brought their best stuff but it was Kansas City who emerged victorious.

Matt Hartman (1-2) earned the win with six shutout innings scattering five hits and two walks with a season high seven strikeouts. He did not allow multiple hits in the inning and the only extra base hit he allowed was to the final batter of the night he faced in Blake Tiberi in the seventh.

Patrick Ledet (2-1) took the tough luck loss as he surrendered only two runs on just two hits across seven innings, he walked and struck out three.

The Monarchs got to Ledet in the fourth when Joel Booker walked to lead off the inning. A single by Darnell Sweeney allowed the speedy Booker to go first to third. He scored on a Gaby Guerrero fielder’s choice.

Booker again scored in the sixth. A one out walk was followed by a stolen base, he then scored on another Sweeney single to give the Monarchs their 2-0 lead.

After the lead off double by Tiberi in the seventh, Kansas City’s bullpen finished off the shutout by not allowing a hit over the final three innings. The combination of Brandon Koch, Justin Donatella and Jameson McGrane (6) who struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save kept the X’s from threatening.

Kansas City will go for the three game sweep on Thursday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11 am. Lefty Tom Windle (0-1, 3.37) takes the ball for Sioux City and right hander and Iowa native Nick Belzer (3-2, 4.39) will start for Kansas City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0